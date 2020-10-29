Basic apparel sales lift Gildan back to profitability in third quarter

The COVID-19 pandemic's impact on basic apparel sales waned during the third quarter for Gildan Activewear Inc.

As a result, Gildan was able to beat lowered analyst expectations in its return to profitability after reporting a $196.6 million adjusted income loss in the second quarter.

Gildan reported Thursday net income of $56.4 million, still down 46.2% from a year ago. Adjusted income was $59.2 million.

Diluted earnings were 28 cents, down from 51 cents a year ago. Adjusted earnings were 30 cents.

The average earnings forecast was 0 cents by four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.

Third-quarter sales were at $602.3 million, down 18.6% from a year ago, but up from $229.7 million in the second quarter.

"Retail sales performance was driven by momentum in underwear," Glenn Chamandy, Gildan's chief executive and president, said in a statement.

"While the lack of large events continues to impact imprintable channels, we are nonetheless seeing areas of opportunity."