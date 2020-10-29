Basic apparel sales lift Gildan back to profitability in third quarter

The COVID-19 pandemic's impact on basic apparel sales waned during the third quarter for Gildan Activewear Inc.
As a result, Gildan was able to beat lowered analyst expectations in its return to profitability after reporting a $196.6 million adjusted income loss in the second quarter.
Gildan reported Thursday net income of $56.4 million, still down 46.2% from a year ago. Adjusted income was $59.2 million.
Diluted earnings were 28 cents, down from 51 cents a year ago. Adjusted earnings were 30 cents.
The average earnings forecast was 0 cents by four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
Third-quarter sales were at $602.3 million, down 18.6% from a year ago, but up from $229.7 million in the second quarter.
"Retail sales performance was driven by momentum in underwear," Glenn Chamandy, Gildan's chief executive and president, said in a statement.
"While the lack of large events continues to impact imprintable channels, we are nonetheless seeing areas of opportunity."
The company said that while its start to the fourth quarter "is encouraging, we nonetheless remain cautious given the on-going trajectory of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the uncertain outlook for the global economy and the overall impact this may have on the demand for our products."
Gildan plans to complete "a strategic retail product review" during the fourth quarter.
"To the extent that our review leads to a decision to rationalize any part of our retail product offering, a related inventory charge could be incurred in the fourth quarter, which we do not expect would exceed $25 million."
CFRA analyst Camilla Yanushevsky responded to the Gildan report by shifting its fiscal 2020 earnings estimate from a loss of $1.41 a share to a loss of $1.18.
"There is strong momentum in private labels," Yanushevsky said. "Point of sale recovery was encouraging, yet we remain sidelined on Covid-19 cases rising and renewed focus on social distancing, impeding demand, notably in imprintables, which relies on sports and other large gatherings."
Gildan, based in Montreal, has yarn-spinning manufacturing and other operations in Mocksville, Eden and Salisbury, with more than 1,000 employees combined before the brunt of the pandemic began to be felt in mid-March. The latest Mocksville workforce count was at more than 200.
During the second quarter, Gildan reduced its global workforce by 12.3%, or by 6,380 jobs, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic’s significant impact on its production needs.
It cut 6,000 manufacturing and 380 administrative jobs, leaving it with 46,000 jobs globally.
Including in the restructuring was a specialty yarn-spinning operation in East Columbus, Ga., affecting 155 employees.
“In North Carolina, the restructuring had minimal impact,” Geneviève Gosselin, Gildan’s corporate communications and marketing director, said in July.
“All of our N.C. distribution centers and yarn spinning facilities have now reopened at different levels of production."
