 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bassett, F.N.B. boards declare dividends
0 comments

Bassett, F.N.B. boards declare dividends

{{featured_button_text}}

The board of directors for Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. declared Thursday a regular quarterly dividend of 12.5 cents per share of common stock.

The dividend is payable Feb. 26 to shareholders registered as of Feb. 12.

The board of directors for F.N.B. Corp. declared Friday a quarterly cash dividend of 12 cents per share on its common stock.

The dividend is payable March 15 to shareholders registered as of March 5.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News