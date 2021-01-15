Bassett, F.N.B. boards declare dividends

The board of directors for Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. declared Thursday a regular quarterly dividend of 12.5 cents per share of common stock.
The dividend is payable Feb. 26 to shareholders registered as of Feb. 12.
The board of directors for F.N.B. Corp. declared Friday a quarterly cash dividend of 12 cents per share on its common stock.
The dividend is payable March 15 to shareholders registered as of March 5.
Richard Craver
