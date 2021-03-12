 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bassett Furniture board declares 12.5-cent dividend
0 comments

Bassett Furniture board declares 12.5-cent dividend

{{featured_button_text}}

The board of directors for Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. declared Thursday a regular quarterly dividend of 12.5 per share of common stock.

The dividend is payable May 28 to shareholders registered as of May 14.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The frugal habits of some of the wealthiest people in the world

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News