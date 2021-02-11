 Skip to main content
Bassett Furniture executives had salary cuts in fiscal 2020
Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. reduced the salaries for its top-five executives during fiscal 2020, but paid them a bonus for the first time since 2015.

Robert Spilman Jr., Bassett’s chief executive and president, was paid $369,266 in salary, down 11% from fiscal 2019. He received a $225,354 bonus.

Spilman’s total compensation was $1.08 million, up from $423,320 in fiscal 2019 when he did not receive any deferred compensation.

Bruce Cohenour, chief sales officer, received a 5.2% decrease in salary to $336,378, a bonus of $124,469 and total compensation of $538.399, up 21.1.%

Jack Hawn Jr., president of Zenith Freight Lines, received an 8.2% decrease in salary to $285,385, a bonus of $64,000 and total compensation of $351,498, down 0.8%.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

