Bassett Furniture leases Newton plant, plans 80 jobs

Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. said Monday it has signed a lease for a 123,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Newton.

Bassett disclosed plans for the plant in its first-quarter earnings report.

Production is expected to start in June and ramp up during the company’s fiscal third quarter. The manufacturer said it plans to hire up to 80 employees for the plant.

Overall, Bassett said the Newton manufacturing campus will feature more than 800,000 square feet where it will produce its Everyday Value product, Bench Made custom upholstery and accent chairs, domestic motion and reclining chair assortment, and outdoor furniture offerings under the Lane Venture and Bassett Outdoor brands.

