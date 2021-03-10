 Skip to main content
Bassett Furniture negotiating for Newton upholstery plant lease
Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. provided financial and logistical updates Wednesday that includes plans to lease a 123,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Newton.

The goal is sign a lease by March 31 and begin upholstery manufacturing at the plant by June.

“We are excited at the prospect of adding this additional location so close to our existing upholstery manufacturing platform,” Rob Spilman, Bassett’s chairman and chief executive, said in a statement. “If negotiations are successful, this will provide us with additional capacity to begin to reduce the above backlog to a more manageable level.”

Bassett reported that wholesale orders for the quarter that ended Feb. 27 were up 44% year over year to $83 million.

