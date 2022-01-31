 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bassett Furniture plans to sell freight business to J.B. Hunt
Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. announced Monday that it has plans to sell for $87 million its Zenith Freight Lines business to a subsidiary of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.

The deal is projected to close by Feb. 28. Bassett projects a net gain of $65 million.

Bassett’s board of directors said it is considering using those proceeds on: payment of a special dividend; increase in the regular quarterly dividend; investment in a strategic acquisition or other partnership; increase in the share-repurchase authorization; and increase in capital investment in the business.

Bassett said the deal “will open an exciting new chapter in our quest to provide the highest level of service to our customers. Disruption caused by the pandemic aside, we believe that the consolidation of the traditional “middle mile” segment of specialized furniture carriers is inevitable.”

Another element of the transaction is J.B. Hunt assisting with Bassett creating a nationwide network of regional fulfillment centers.

