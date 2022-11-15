 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BAT affiliate makes investment in Denver hemp company

  • 0
100121-wsj-biz-reynolds-WSJ0034382464.JPG

British American Tobacco Plc, parent company of Reynolds American Inc., has made its third significant investment in the cannabis and hemp industry with Charlotte's Web Holdings Inc. of Denver.

 Journal file

An affiliate of British American Tobacco Plc said Tuesday it has paid $57.1 million for the right to buy a 19.9% stake in Charlotte’s Web Holdings Inc. based in Colorado.

The group, which is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, is the top U.S. brand in innovative hemp-extract wellness products. Their product formats include tinctures, capsules, chews and topicals.

“The appeal of Charlotte’s Web is clear to us: a wide portfolio of high-quality products, strong brand equity, an extensive retail presence and robust business-to-commerce e-commerce platform serving a loyal U.S. consumer base, and a track record of in-depth scientific research,” Kingsley Wheaton, chief growth officer at BAT, said in a statement.

“Our investment in Charlotte’s Web represents another step for BAT in our exploration beyond tobacco and nicotine, as we continue to build a strong foundation to deliver A Better Tomorrow.”

People are also reading…

In September, BAT expanded its fledgling presence in the cannabis industry by acquiring a minority stake in Sanity Group Gmbh of Berlin. The company did not disclose how much it paid or how big a stake it gained in Sanity Group.

In March 2021, BAT announced it spent $175.9 million to acquire a 19.9% ownership stake in Organigram, whose focus is on research and product development for cannabis products for adults, particularly cannabidiol, more commonly known as CBD.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Why shopping for the holidays early is the best practice

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert