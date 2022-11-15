BAT affiliate makes investment in Denver hemp company

An affiliate of British American Tobacco Plc said Tuesday it has paid $57.1 million for the right to buy a 19.9% stake in Charlotte’s Web Holdings Inc. based in Colorado.

The group, which is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, is the top U.S. brand in innovative hemp-extract wellness products. Their product formats include tinctures, capsules, chews and topicals.

“The appeal of Charlotte’s Web is clear to us: a wide portfolio of high-quality products, strong brand equity, an extensive retail presence and robust business-to-commerce e-commerce platform serving a loyal U.S. consumer base, and a track record of in-depth scientific research,” Kingsley Wheaton, chief growth officer at BAT, said in a statement.

“Our investment in Charlotte’s Web represents another step for BAT in our exploration beyond tobacco and nicotine, as we continue to build a strong foundation to deliver A Better Tomorrow.”

In September, BAT expanded its fledgling presence in the cannabis industry by acquiring a minority stake in Sanity Group Gmbh of Berlin. The company did not disclose how much it paid or how big a stake it gained in Sanity Group.

In March 2021, BAT announced it spent $175.9 million to acquire a 19.9% ownership stake in Organigram, whose focus is on research and product development for cannabis products for adults, particularly cannabidiol, more commonly known as CBD.