British American Tobacco Plc agreed Tuesday to pay a $508.61 million civil penalty to settle "apparent (U.S.) violations of sanctions against North Korea and weapons of mass destruction proliferators."

The civil settlement is with the U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, a financial intelligence and enforcement agency. The settlement amount is equal to the statutory maximum civil monetary penalty.

In a separate settlement announced Tuesday, BAT agreed to pay $635.24 million, plus interest, to settle criminal investigations with two U.S. regulators into whether the manufacturer breached sanctions with its business operations in North Korea.

That agreement is with the Justice Department ($126.6 million) and the OFAC ($508.6 million).

The OFAC said the settlement is its largest ever with a non-financial institution and “reflects the statutory maximum penalty.”

The agreement covers the period of 2007 through September 2017, at which time BAT exited North Korea. BAT is the parent company of Reynolds American Inc.