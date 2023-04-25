British American Tobacco Plc has agreed to pay $635.24 million, plus interest, to settle investigations with two U.S. regulators into whether the manufacturer breached sanctions with its business operations in North Korea.

The agreement, announced Tuesday, is with the Justice Department ($126.6 million) and the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control ($508.6 million), a financial intelligence and enforcement agency within the U.S. Treasury.

The OFAC said the settlement is its largest ever with a non-financial institution and "reflects the statutory maximum penalty."

The agreement covers the period of 2007 through September 2017, at which time BAT exited North Korea.

BAT, parent company of Reynolds American Inc., disclosed in April 2020 that investigations were being conducted by the two regulators.

In BAT's fiscal 2022 report, it disclosed setting aside a $546.6 million provision toward a potential settlement into U.S. government investigations into allegations of misconduct. Those allegations include potential historical breaches of sanctions and of corruption.

BAT said in Tuesday's news release it has entered into a deferred prosecution agreement with Justice and a civil settlement agreement with OFAC. An indirect BAT subsidiary in Singapore entered into a plea agreement with Justice.

Under the agreement, BAT said it cannot make any comment on the documentation published by the investigating authorities, the contents therein, or on related factual matters.

“On behalf of BAT, we deeply regret the misconduct arising from historical business activities that led to these settlements, and acknowledge that we fell short of the highest standards rightly expected of us," BAT chief executive Jack Bowles said in a statement.

“Adhering to rigorous compliance and ethics standards has been, and remains, a top priority for BAT.

"In recent years, we have transformed our compliance and ethics program, which encompasses sanctions, anti-bribery, anti-corruption and anti-money laundering."

The OFAC said in its news release that BAT engaged from 2009 to 2016 to send more than $250 million in profits from a North Korean joint venture through U.S. financial institutions by relying on designated North Korean banks and a variety of intermediaries.

BAT’s Singaporean subsidiary exported tobacco to the North Korean Embassy in Singapore until 2017, "using unwitting U.S. banks to receive or process these payments."

“For years, BAT partnered with North Korea to establish and operate a cigarette manufacturing business and relied on financial facilitators linked to North Korea’s weapons of mass destruction proliferation network in the process of enriching itself," said Brian Nelson, the OFAC's under secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence.

"Firms that deal with blocked persons, even indirectly, will be penalized when their schemes implicate the U.S. financial system.”

BAT has agreed to significant compliance commitments and investments through 2028 consistent with OFAC’s 2019 Framework for Compliance Commitments.

BAT authorized its subsidiaries to exit the joint venture-related business in 2016 amid escalating international sanctions against North Korea in response to the regime’s continued ballistic missile and nuclear weapons testing.

However, British-American Tobacco Marketing continued to export cigarettes to the North Korean Embassy in Singapore through 2017.

Payments for these exports either cleared through U.S. banks, or were received at a foreign branch of a U.S. bank.