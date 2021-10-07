BAT board addressing two shareholder concerns

The board of directors for British American Tobacco Plc disclosed Wednesday that it has taken under further discussion two resolutions that received majority approval from shareholders on April 28, but with significant opposition.
The resolutions are No. 2, titled “Directors’ remuneration report,” and No. 16, titled “Renewal of directors' authority to allot shares.
A total of 38.3% of the shares voted at the annual meeting were against Resolution 2, which was focused on fixed pay increases awarded to senior executives in fiscal years 2020 and 2021.
The board said in a statement that “we do recognize that a significant minority of shareholders and some shareholder advisory bodies have not been supportive of these decisions. This has been taken on board by the committee and we are committed to achieving a greater understanding of the underlying reasons that have seen some of our shareholders being unable to support the resolution.”
A total of 27.7% of the shares voted were against Resolution 16, which focused on the board’s authority for allotting shares. “Whist we recognize that some shareholders are unable to support an allotment authority at the level sought, we note this level of authority continues to be supported by the majority of our shareholders and is in line with prevailing UK market practice.”
A final update on these matters will be provided in the company’s fiscal 2021 report prior to its 2022 annual meeting.
