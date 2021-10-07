BAT board addressing two shareholder concerns

The board of directors for British American Tobacco Plc disclosed Wednesday that it has taken under further discussion two resolutions that received majority approval from shareholders on April 28, but with significant opposition.

The resolutions are No. 2, titled “Directors’ remuneration report,” and No. 16, titled “Renewal of directors' authority to allot shares.

A total of 38.3% of the shares voted at the annual meeting were against Resolution 2, which was focused on fixed pay increases awarded to senior executives in fiscal years 2020 and 2021.

The board said in a statement that “we do recognize that a significant minority of shareholders and some shareholder advisory bodies have not been supportive of these decisions. This has been taken on board by the committee and we are committed to achieving a greater understanding of the underlying reasons that have seen some of our shareholders being unable to support the resolution.”