BAT board member Fowden steps down

British American Tobacco Plc, the parent company of Reynolds American Inc., said Jerry Fowden has resigned from its board of directors, effective Thursday.
The manufacturer cited in a news statement that “in view of BAT Group activities to expand its portfolio beyond nicotine, Jerry has decided to step down … to ensure there would be no potential for a conflict of interest to arise in view of his other external commitments, which he has decided to focus on.”
Fowden joined the board in September 2019.
Richard Craver
