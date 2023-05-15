British American Tobacco Plc announced Monday the appointment of Tadeu Marroco as chief executive, succeeding Jack Bowles who resigned suddenly — effective immediately — after four years.

BAT is the parent company of Reynolds American Inc., the No. 2 traditional cigarette and No. 1 electronic cigarette manufacturer in the United States.

Reynolds has been between 2,000 and 2,500 employees in Forsyth County, primarily at its 2-million-square-foot manufacturing plant in Tobaccoville and its downtown Winston-Salem headquarters. It had 4,274 employees overall as of Dec. 31, down 10.7% from Dec. 31, 2021.

Bowles and Marroco have been BAT's only two listed executives for annual compensation. Javed Iqbal is serving as interim group finance director.

Bowles also stepped down from the board of directors. He was 59 as of March 2 when BAT released its annual report on March 2.

Marroco, who is being promoted from group finance director, was 56 as of March 2. Marroco joined BAT in 1992 and also served as group transformation director.

There was no public indication that BAT would be making its second BAT chief executive transition since April 2019, when Bowles took over as an internal candidate for a retiring Nicandro Durante.

"After 20 years in the company, I look forward to my next steps. I wish my successor Tadeu ... and the great team at BAT, all the success to continue the journey," Bowles said.

Analysts and British media outlets said that Bowles' departure could be tied to a year-long share price slump. The 52-week range is a low of $33.54 — reached Monday — and a high of $45.28.

"Bowles was, I was often told, someone who was focused more on marketing than transformation," said David Sweanor, an adjunct law professor at the University of Ottawa and the author of several e-cigarette and health studies.

"Whether for that reason or others, the company's share price has done very poorly."

Other British media reports pointed to BAT's April 26 disclosure that it had agreed to pay a $508.61 million civil penalty to settle "apparent (U.S.) violations of sanctions against North Korea and weapons of mass destruction proliferators."

The civil settlement is with the U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, a financial intelligence and enforcement agency. The settlement amount is equal to the statutory maximum civil monetary penalty.

BAT separately also agreed to pay $635.24 million, plus interest, to settle criminal investigations with two U.S. regulators into whether the manufacturer breached sanctions with its business operations in North Korea.

BAT said in the news release that "information in respect of Jack Bowles 'departure from the board will be available on bat.com in due course."

A Better Tomorrow

According to the BAT news release, it appears the manufacturer believes Marroco is the right executive for taking the next step in its "A Better Tomorrow" initiative.

The A Better Tomorrow initiative is built around new-category products that include: top-selling U.S. electronic cigarette Vuse; heat-not-burn traditional cigarette glo (not available in the U.S.); and modern oral products Camel Snus and Velo.

BAT said it had 22.5 million global consumers of new-category products as of Dec. 31, up 4.2 million from fiscal 2021. The products are sold in 60 countries.

Bowles said that "it is now the time for a change of leadership to take the business to the next level."

BAT chairman Luc Jobin said in a statement that "since our A Better Tomorrow strategy was articulated in 2019, we have achieved clear momentum in our new categories business, have established leadership in key markets and expect to deliver new categories profitability earlier than originally planned."

"To fully deliver on our transformation in a fast-changing environment, we must continue to evolve as a high-performing and agile consumer goods company.

"In considering succession, the board recognized Tadeu's outstanding track record of developing teams that deliver on our transformation alongside a consistent focus on strong execution and financial performance."

Marroco said that "having been at the center of the formulation of this strategy (A Better Tomorrow), I am convinced that this is the right strategic path for BAT."

"In this dynamic environment, I remain firmly committed to focusing on results delivery through executional excellence. My management team and I will continue to build an increasingly agile and progressive BAT."

Executive compensation

BAT disclosed on March 15 the total compensation for Bowles and Marroco for 2022.

Bowles received was just under $9.8 million, up 19.3% from $9.7 million in fiscal 2021. The compensation figures were based on current dollar to British pound sterling rates.

Bowles received a 0.7% increase in base salary to $1.59 million for fiscal 2022. He received $350,950 in what BAT termed as “taxable benefits.” Pension contributions were worth $239,170.

Like most U.S. corporate executives in recent years. Bowles received the bulk of his 2022 compensation in stock awards, although BAT referred to the compensation as short- and long-term incentives that were worth a combined $9.37 million.

Jobin praised Bowles' work for "delivering solid financial results and have returned over ($250 billion) to our shareholders.

"On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Jack for his significant contribution as chief executive during this important period."

Marroco was paid $965,110 million in base salary, unchanged from 2021, and total compensation of $5.93 million, up from $3.65 million in 2021.

In Monday's news release, BAT said Marroco would be paid $1.69 million in base salary, a pension allowance of 15% of annual base salary "in line with the contribution level for the wider UK workforce, and other benefits in line with relevant existing policies."

Product transition

Marroco's progression with A Better Tomorrow faces a short-term challenge, a leading industry analyst said in March.

Barclays analyst Jain Gaurav said in an investor note that BATs bid to capture a major global presence in heated cigarettes could come with a $1.23 billion loss in fiscal 2023.

Though, Gaurav added he believes “that our BAT thesis is on the right track and that glo will likely grow two times that of (Philip Morris International’s) IQOS this year on volumes.”

However, Gaurav said glo fiscal 2023 losses “will widen vs. fiscal 2022 to almost $1.23 billion, per our estimates.”

Unlike a traditional cigarette that burns tobacco (producing carcinogens in the process), heat-not-burn cigarettes heat tobacco leaves to release nicotine.

BAT does not separate new category contributions by individual categories.

The manufacturer reported Feb. 9 that it exceeded revenue projections, boosted again foremost by its Reynolds subsidiary.

Nearly 90% of BAT’s $33.68 billion in full-year revenue came from traditional cigarette sales, such as Reynolds’ Newport and Camel brands.

Reynolds implemented four increases in its traditional-cigarette list prices — which retailers typically pass on to customers — in both 2022 and 2021.

Bowles spotlighted in the report the 40.9% growth in new-category sales to $3.52 billion.

The combination of new-category customer and revenue growth led BAT to move up by a year — to 2024 from 2025 — its projection of turning a unit profit.

“Our new-category business has become a significant contributor to the group’s financial delivery,” Bowles said in March.

“Driven by our strong new category momentum, we are confident in our ($6.1 billion) revenue target by 2025.”