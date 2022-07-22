BAT debuts pivotal innovation with heat-not-burn traditional cigarette

British American Tobacco Plc has unveiled its latest attempt at closing a substantial market share and innovation gap in the heat-not-burn traditional cigarette category.

BAT, the parent company of Reynolds American Inc., introduced this week the hyper X2 version of its glo brand in Tokyo. It is not available in the U.S.

The products go on sale in convenience stores in August, as well as on the glo and Velo website Monday.

How glo hyper X2 performs will be critical for BAT considering that Japan is the top global market, representing about 85% of heat-not-burn traditional cigarette sales.

The hyper X2 version offers "advanced induction heating technology in a smaller, lighter weight device ... with a separate boost function for faster heating," the company said.

Kingsley Wheaton, BAT's chief marketing officer, said hyper X2 "marks another key milestone in our transformation as we build the brands of our future."

"Since launching our first glo product in Japan in 2016, we have built glo into a billion-dollar global brand through our deep consumer insights, science and innovation."

There are plans for hyper X2 to be rolled out in the other 24 global markets in which glo products are sold.

BAT said in June it had reached 19.4 million consumers of next-generation products worldwide, up from 18.3 million on Dec. 31.

For fiscal 2021, new-category revenue, which has a heavy Reynolds influence, was at $2.79 billion, up 51.8% over fiscal 2020.

New category products are led by R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co.’s Vuse — which recently returned as the top-selling U.S. electronic cigarette, along with glo and modern oral products led by top-selling Camel Snus and Velo.

Vuse is the top-selling global e-cigarette with a 34.4% market share as of April. BAT debuted its Vuse Go disposable style in the U.K. in May with further market rollouts planned for the second half of 2022.

BAT chief executive Jack Bowles expressed confidence in June that BAT will meet its goal of at least $6.79 billion in annual new-category revenue by 2025.

The manufacturer said it has spent about $1.25 billion on next-generation product development during the first half of 2022.

Game changer

Another reason glo sales in Japan are pivotal is that the country's smokers illustrate how "the tobacco market can rapidly transform away from the lethal inhalation of (traditional cigarette) smoke," said David Sweanor, an adjunct law professor at the University of Ottawa and the author of several e-cigarette and health studies.

A recent study Sweanor co-authored found that heat-not-burn traditional cigarettes in Japan have led to "an astounding 47.5% decline in use of traditional cigarettes in just six years."

Philip Morris International introduced its iQOS devices — now marketed as Marlboro HeatSticks — in 2016. Japan Tobacco's Ploom heat-not-burn product is the only other primary competitor to glo.

"In Japan, unlike the U.S., regulatory agencies and nicotine abstinence-only campaigners are not slowing that transition," Sweanor said.

"BAT must innovate to stay relevant in the Japanese market, and to prepare as other markets replicate the Japanese success."

Sweanor has advocated for the Food and Drug Administration to accelerate its review of potential heat-not-burn traditional cigarettes in the U.S.

In September, BAT received a pivotal legal victory involving its patent-infringement lawsuit against rival PMI.

The U.S. International Trade Commission issued a final determination of a violation of the Tariff Act of 1930 by Philip Morris USA Inc. and Altria Client Services LLC as it related to two BAT product patents.

The complaint, filed in April 2020, focuses on three heat-not-burn technology patents held by BAT. The patents were issued by the U.S. Patent and Trademark office between November 2012 and December 2019.

As a result, PM USA has been barred from importing PMI’s IQOS 2.4, IQOS 3, IQOS 3 Duo heat-not-burn traditional cigarette products, as well as ordered to halt future sales of those products — marketed as Marlboro HeatSticks — already in the U.S.

The international version of IQOS gained Food and Drug Administration authorization for sale in April 2019 — with the caveat that it does not mean “these products are safe or FDA approved.”

The IQOS products debuted in test markets in Atlanta in October 2019 and Richmond, Va., in November 2019.

During the second quarter of 2021, PM USA expanded retail distribution of Marlboro HeatSticks into the Triad and other metro areas of North Carolina, as well as northern Virginia and Georgia.

Piper Sandler analyst Michael Lavery said in September that because IQOS/Marlboro HeatSticks have a small U.S. presence, “the near-term implications of the unfavorable ITC ruling will likely not be material.”

“However, we had high hopes for what iQOS could do in the U.S., and believe its early progress could have positioned iQOS for sustainable long-term growth, so we consider this unfavorable ruling to be negative."

Sweanor said that heated tobacco products "are recognized by the FDA as less hazardous."

"If such products and information on relative risks are made available to consumers, (U.S.) cigarette sales could plummet.

"The technology is improving rapidly, and BAT has the choice of either offering low-risk products or seeing other companies grab its market share."

BAT trailing globally

Ross Hindle, a tobacco industry analyst with Third Bridge, said in June that BAT still remains behind Philip Morris International in terms of global buildout of its next-generation products.

Barclays analyst Jain Gaurav said in June that “BAT’s heat-not-burn volumes are still only 22% of Philip Morris International’s volumes.

“BAT hasn’t launched a new glo device in now almost 2½ years vs. Philip Morris International launching a new device about every 18 months.

Hindle said the $6.79 billion in next-generation product revenue by 2025 “is definitely achievable.”

“However, given the rate of growth by the market and PMI, our experts do not see BAT closing the gap to PMI within that time frame, and more consequently, falling further behind.

“PMI’s NGP division has already reached a state of profitability, with the group further ahead in terms of regional roll-out and a more sound route-to-market strategy.”

Hindle said that BAT’s glo Hyper “is still seen as inferior to PMI’s IQOS in terms of flavors, sensory, taste and electronics.”

“BAT is in need of the next generation of glo to better compete with PMI, but long research and development cycles mean it won’t happen overnight.”

“BAT further needs to focus on penetrating the e-cigarette market in the US, where potential for growth remains high and Vuse remains the market leader.”