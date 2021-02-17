BAT discloses $555 million in MSA dispute charges involving Reynolds, ITG

Florida, Minnesota, Mississippi and Texas chose to negotiate separate settlements with the manufacturers.

Both manufacturers have chosen not to make the disputed MSA payments to the three states since June 2015.

Reynolds has said its position remains that Imperial purchased the brands and that ITG should be making the payments.

The estimated fiscal 2020 payment for the four brands is $40 million to Texas, $32 million to Florida and $10 million to Minnesota. Florida said when it filed its lawsuit that its overall disputed amount was $92.6 million.

However, industry analyst Michael Lavery with Piper Sandler said in December that Reynolds’ combined MSA financial obligations to three states could be worth $409 million: $207 million to Texas, $135 million to Florida and $47 million to Minnesota.

“Ongoing costs could weight on future (British American Tobacco) earnings,” Lavery said. “We expect further appeals to continue into 2021.”

MSA responsibilities

The Reynolds-Imperial deal included language that called on ITG to use its “reasonable best efforts” to reach an MSA settlement with Florida.