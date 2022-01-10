BAT expands biopharma initiative with standalone U.K. company

A pre-clinical trial testing was conducted from April to June 2021.

"KBio will look to form innovative research development collaborations and financing aimed at expanding its pipeline and future portfolio, with an ambition of financial self-sufficiency," BAT said.

BAT has hired Patrick Doyle as KBio's chief executive. He has more than 20 years of experience leading innovative biotech companies, mostly recently at Stelexis Therapeutics of New York.

"I am excited by the opportunity to build on the significant accomplishments made by BAT and KBP," Doyle said in a statement.

"To date, the technology has demonstrated its ability to produce novel antibody and vaccine candidates with high purity at a fraction of the time and cost of current technologies.

"This could enable us to progress to clinical studies faster than industry norms, in the hope of delivering treatment solutions more quickly," Doyle said.

Reynolds bought certain assets and liabilities of Kentucky BioProcessing in January 2014. It has made limited public comment about the subsidiary’s operations.