BAT expands biopharma initiative with standalone U.K. company

British American Tobacco Plc is establishing a United Kingdom version of the biopharmaceutical subsidiary of Reynolds American Inc.
BAT said Friday it has launched KBio Holdings Ltd. as a standalone company aimed at accelerating the research, development and production of novel medical treatments through plant-based products and solutions.
KBio will leverage the plant-based technology capabilities of BAT and Kentucky BioProcessing LLC to bolster its existing clinical and pre-clinical vaccine and antibody pipeline, as well as offer greater speed, scale-up opportunity and thermostability.
BAT said KBio represents "another step in BAT’s "A Better Tomorrow" initiative that is focused primarily on next-generation non-combustible nicotine and tobacco products led by Vuse, the No. 2 U.S. electronic cigarette made by R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co.
"The new company will focus on delivering treatments for rare and infectious diseases," the company said.
In December 2020, Kentucky BioProcessing gained Food and Drug Administration approval to begin a Phase 1 clinical trial in humans for a potential coronavirus vaccine.
The company, based on Owensboro, Ky., has been infecting fast-growing tobacco plants this year with a genetically modified coronavirus to see if the plants can produce antibodies for a possible vaccine.
A pre-clinical trial testing was conducted from April to June 2021.
"KBio will look to form innovative research development collaborations and financing aimed at expanding its pipeline and future portfolio, with an ambition of financial self-sufficiency," BAT said.
BAT has hired Patrick Doyle as KBio's chief executive. He has more than 20 years of experience leading innovative biotech companies, mostly recently at Stelexis Therapeutics of New York.
"I am excited by the opportunity to build on the significant accomplishments made by BAT and KBP," Doyle said in a statement.
"To date, the technology has demonstrated its ability to produce novel antibody and vaccine candidates with high purity at a fraction of the time and cost of current technologies.
"This could enable us to progress to clinical studies faster than industry norms, in the hope of delivering treatment solutions more quickly," Doyle said.
Reynolds bought certain assets and liabilities of Kentucky BioProcessing in January 2014. It has made limited public comment about the subsidiary’s operations.
One significant potential advantage for the Kentucky Bioprocessing vaccine is that it has the potential to be stable at room temperature, compared with ultra-cold settings for the Pfizer vaccine and freezing temperature for the Moderna vaccine.
There's also the potential for production of the vaccine’s active ingredients in about six weeks, compared with several months using conventional methods.
Research on similar plant-based technology also has moved into a human clinical trial for a potential seasonal flu vaccine.
"It is our unique plant-based vaccine technology, which acts as a fast, efficient host for the production of antigens for a variety of diseases, that has enabled us to make this progress and respond to the urgent global need for safe and effective treatments and vaccines," said Dr. David O’Reilly, BAT’s director of Scientific Research.
