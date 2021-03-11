BAT expands reach into cannabis market with ownership stake in Canadian research group

BAT's investment in Organigram represents an acknowledgment that "disruption has hit both the nicotine and the cannabinoid markets," said David Sweanor, an adjunct law professor at the University of Ottawa and the author of several e-cigarette and health studies.

"It has caused BAT to lose many tens of billions of dollars in market value as the longstanding, very lucrative cigarette business model is challenged by new technology and far less hazardous products," Sweanor said.

"At the same time, new opportunities are arising as the abstinence-only agenda is abandoned on cannabis. BAT is trying to adapt to an uncertain future."

Stephen Pope, managing principal with London-based research firm Spotlight Ideas, said it is becoming "a necessity for those (tobacco manufacturers) that wish to survive to seek new revenue streams through diversification.

"We know well the move toward smokeless devices, and it appears that the next logical step is to gain a presence in the cannabis space.

"In the future, it is highly likely to be a Food and Drug Administration-regulated commodity, just like tobacco. Just think of the tax revenue that will be available," Pope said.

Dicey waters