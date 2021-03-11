BAT expands reach into cannabis market with ownership stake in Canadian research group

British American Tobacco Plc is ramping up its cannabis initiative by spending $175.9 million to acquire a 19.9% ownership stake in Canadian-based Organigram Holdings Inc.
Organigram's focus is on research and product development for cannabis products for adults, particularly cannabidiol that's more commonly known as CBD.
BAT's U.S. subsidiary is Reynolds American Inc., which is based in Winston-Salem and has about 2,500 employees in Forsyth County.
BAT said the investment "augments on-going activities to expand its portfolio 'Beyond Nicotine’ and follows the pilot launch of Vuse CBD Zone in Manchester, United Kingdom, earlier this year.
Vuse CBD Zone may be the most noteworthy, and ambitious, example of BAT's "Beyond Nicotine" portfolio strategy.
The vaping product does not contain Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), which is the ingredient that causes the “high” or psychoactive effect in cannabis users.
Although most uses of cannabis remains illegal in the U.K., cannabis-based products for certain medical conditions were made lawful in November 2018, according to Lexology.com. "Nevertheless, it is tightly regulated, and a license is required."
The manufacturer said the investment will provide it with access to research and development technologies, product innovation and cannabis expertise that is projected to "complement BAT’s extensive plant-based expertise and development capabilities."
"Organigram has a proven track record of consumer-led innovation and developing high-quality adult-use recreational and medical cannabis products, which are legally available in Canada," BAT said.
"By leveraging Organigram’s first-hand experience, BAT will deepen its understanding of this rapidly expanding and evolving area.
Greg Engel, chief executive of Organigram, said his group has been "extremely selective about aligning with a strategic partner."
"In BAT, we’ve found a leading consumer goods business with innovative product platforms, an impressive dedication to research and development, deep consumer insights, regulatory expertise and a commitment to responsible stewardship and consumer safety.”
The companies will form a Centre of Excellence at Organigram’s indoor facility in New Brunswick, Canada, which holds the Health Canada licenses required to conduct research and development activities with cannabis products.
BAT and Organigram will grant each other a license to certain intellectual property "to enable the development of new and potentially disruptive, novel products."
Both parties retain the ability to independently commercialize any products developed as a result of the collaboration under their own brands.
Analysts' response
BAT's investment in Organigram represents an acknowledgment that "disruption has hit both the nicotine and the cannabinoid markets," said David Sweanor, an adjunct law professor at the University of Ottawa and the author of several e-cigarette and health studies.
"It has caused BAT to lose many tens of billions of dollars in market value as the longstanding, very lucrative cigarette business model is challenged by new technology and far less hazardous products," Sweanor said.
"At the same time, new opportunities are arising as the abstinence-only agenda is abandoned on cannabis. BAT is trying to adapt to an uncertain future."
Stephen Pope, managing principal with London-based research firm Spotlight Ideas, said it is becoming "a necessity for those (tobacco manufacturers) that wish to survive to seek new revenue streams through diversification.
"We know well the move toward smokeless devices, and it appears that the next logical step is to gain a presence in the cannabis space.
"In the future, it is highly likely to be a Food and Drug Administration-regulated commodity, just like tobacco. Just think of the tax revenue that will be available," Pope said.
Dicey waters
Yet, cannabis is proving to be a dicey investment consideration, at least for Philip Morris USA's parent company Altria Group Inc.
In December 2018, Altria invested $1.8 billion to take a 45% ownership stake in Cronos Group Inc., a Toronto-based provider of medical and recreational marijuana. Altria has the option within four years of spending another $1 billion to acquire an additional 10% of the publicly traded company.
“This investment (in Cronos) positions Altria to participate in the emerging global cannabis sector, which it believes is poised for rapid growth over the next decade,” Altria said in December 2018.
“It also creates a new growth opportunity in an adjacent category that is complementary to Altria’s core tobacco businesses."
Industry analyst Bonnie Herzog, then with Wells Fargo Securities, said the Cronos announcement signaled a long-term strategic move for Altria in the rapidly developing tobacco and cannabis industries.
“We applaud Altria’s decision to pivot fast and to move into a new adjacent category (cannabis) that is complementary to its core tobacco business,” Herzog said.
However, as of Dec. 31, 2020, Altria's ownership stake had dropped to 43.5% and the investment value was at $1.17 billion.
After receiving $496 million in revenue from Cronos in fiscal 2019, it had just $12 million in fiscal 2020, according to Altria's fiscal 2020 report.
Seeking Alpha contributor Jonathan Cooper wrote in May that while Cronos "remains a growing cannabis business in an emerging market, thus far Altria's investment does not appear to be a wise one."
"Rather than shrewdly purchasing a strong cannabis company at a low price, it appears that Altria bought into hype near the peak of cannabis euphoria."
