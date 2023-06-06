British American Tobacco Plc maintained its projection of year-over-year revenue growth in the range of 3% to 5% in a fiscal 2023 earnings update reported Tuesday.

BAT also retained a projection of mid-single-digit adjusted earnings per share increase.

BAT produced $33.68 billion in revenue during fiscal 2022, as well as adjusted earnings of $4.49 per share.

The update was the first by Chief Executive Officer Tadeu Marroco, who was appointed May 15 to succeed Jack Bowles who resigned suddenly — effective immediately — after four years.

BAT is the parent company of Reynolds American Inc., the No. 2 traditional cigarette and No. 1 electronic cigarette manufacturer in the United States.

Reynolds has been between 2,000 and 2,500 employees in Forsyth County, primarily at its 2-million-square-foot manufacturing plant in Tobaccoville and its downtown Winston-Salem headquarters. It had 4,274 employees overall as of Dec. 31, down 10.7% from Dec. 31, 2021.

In February, BAT provided its initial fiscal 2023 guidance in which it forecasted global tobacco industry volume to be down 2%.

On Tuesday, it projected global tobacco industry volume to be down 3%.

BAT expects to complete the transfer of its Russian and Belarusian business units this year.

BAT said on July 27, 2022, that it had initiated the process of transferring its Russian business after announcing March 11, 2022, plans to exit that marketplace following the military invasion of Ukraine, concluding that its ownership “of the business in Russia is no longer sustainable in the current environment.”

A Better Tomorrow

Marroco began his trading update comments by assuring BAT is not changing from its "A Better Tomorrow" strategy that was launched in 2019.

The initiative is built around new-category products that include: top-selling U.S. electronic cigarette Vuse; heat-not-burn traditional cigarette glo (not available in the U.S.); and modern oral products Camel Snus and Velo.

BAT said it has 23.4 million global consumers of new-category products, up by 900,000 through March 30. The products are sold in 60 countries.

It continues to project “strong new-category revenue growth with further improvement in category contribution alongside incremental investment.”

BAT reported Vuse has a top global e-cigarette market share of 38.8%, including 42.3% in the U.S. It said the Vuse Go style is available in 40 U.S. markets.

The combination of new-category customer and revenue growth led BAT to move up by a year — to 2024 from 2025 — its projection of turning a unit profit.

Yet, Marroco said that glo "has had an underwhelming start to 2023, albeit recent momentum is more encouraging. glo Hyper Air is a step forward in what promises to be an exciting pipeline ahead."

"Our strategic aim is to progressively transform our portfolio by actively encouraging adult smokers to switch to less risky products compared to smoking; a transformation delivering long-term multi-stakeholder value," Marroco said.

"We have reached a point in our transformation where sharper execution and greater emphasis on fewer, bigger priorities that deliver meaningful returns is required."

Marroco said BAT remains on pace to reach by 2025 its $6.2 billion revenue goal from new-category products.

Yet, nearly 90% of BAT’s $33.68 billion in fiscal 2022 revenue came from traditional cigarette sales, such as Reynolds’ Newport and Camel brands.

Barclays analyst Jain Gaurav said in a March investor note that BAT’s bid to capture a major global presence in heated cigarettes could come with a $1.23 billion loss in fiscal 2023.

Though, Gaurav added he believes “that our BAT thesis is on the right track and that glo will likely grow two times that of (Philip Morris International’s) IQOS this year on volumes.”

However, Gaurav said glo fiscal 2023 losses “will widen vs. fiscal 2022 to almost $1.23 billion, per our estimates.”

Marroco cautioned that "there are operational issues that will have my focus."

"Our performance in U.S. combustibles has been disappointing. Returning combustibles to consistent value creation is critical to our multi-category strategy in the U.S.

"We are taking action, and while it will take some time to carefully and thoroughly implement our plans, our volume share has grown sequentially since the start of the year."

Global challenges

On April 26, BAT disclosed that it had agreed to pay a $508.61 million civil penalty to settle “apparent (U.S.) violations of sanctions against North Korea and weapons of mass destruction proliferators.”

The civil settlement is with the U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, a financial intelligence and enforcement agency. The settlement amount is equal to the statutory maximum civil monetary penalty.

BAT separately also agreed to pay $635.24 million, plus interest, to settle criminal investigations with two U.S. regulators into whether the manufacturer breached sanctions with its business operations in North Korea.

On Tuesday, Marroco said that "I am determined to manage external risks thoughtfully and transparently through continuing to increase our engagement with regulators, policymakers and relevant stakeholders.

"I have made it clear to my senior management team and the organization that we must operate to the highest ethical standards, and this topic must remain a priority for both our employees and business partners."