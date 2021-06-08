BAT expresses confidence in growth of non-combustible products in first half

British American Tobacco Plc used Tuesday's update on the first half of fiscal 2021 to emphasize increasing confidence in consumer adoption of its non-combustible products.
Jack Bowles, BAT's chairman, said BAT is "creating brands of the future and sustainable value for all our stakeholders."
Bowles cited as an example the company's adding more than 1.4 million non-combustible products so far in the first half for an overall total of 14.9 million. The manufacturer has set a goal of 50 million smokeless product consumers by 2030.
BAT is the world’s largest publicly traded tobacco manufacturer. Reynolds, its largest global subsidiary, has about 2,500 employees in Forsyth County.
Bowles has said the manufacturer is focused on three main priorities: ratcheting up non-traditional cigarette product revenue; diversifying next-generation product innovations; and gaining market share in traditional cigarettes sales.
BAT includes in its new product category portfolio: Glo heat-not-burn traditional cigarettes; Reynolds’ No. 2-selling electronic cigarette, Vuse; top-selling Camel Snus; and oral tobacco products Dryft and Velo.
"We are investing and building strong, fast-growing international brands in each segment, rapidly accelerating our reach and consumer acquisition," Bowles said.
For example, Bowles said the new category products are being sold in 74 markets across 53 countries.
"Our portfolio of non-combustible products is tailored to meet the needs of adult consumers. We are growing new categories at pace, encouraging more smokers to switch to scientifically substantiated reduced risk alternatives."
Bowles' first-half update echoed in large part the final report from Richard Burrows, who retired as chairman April 28.
Burrows noted BAT’s 3.3% revenue growth for fiscal 2020, which was above its expectation of 1% to 3% growth.
On Tuesday, Bowles raised BAT's revenue growth projections from 3-5% to above 5%.
“Importantly, $1.94 billion of our (2020) revenues came from our reduced-risk, new-category products, representing 15% growth at constant rates compared with 2019,” Burrows said.
“With this progress, and the momentum we generated in the second half, we are on track to meet our $6.94 billion new category revenue ambition by 2025.”
Bowles said BAT considers 2021 "to be a pivotal year for the business, with accelerating new category revenue growth (and) a clear pathway to new category profitability by 2025."
"The momentum across the business is strong."
Other BAT financial guidance includes: mid-single digit adjusted diluted earnings per share growth; expectations of market-share gains across all three new categories in all key markets; and additional investment in new-category products.
Bowles cited expectations of "a robust U.S. performance, driven by new category growth and strong combustible pricing.
R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. already has twice raised the list prices on its traditional cigarettes, by 13 cents a pack on Jan. 28 and between 14 and 22 cents a pack on April 5.
The list price is what wholesalers pay manufacturers for their traditional cigarette products. The increase typically is passed on to customers at retail.
BAT said its Vuse and Vype electronic cigarettes have top-five market shares in their respective markets, including Vuse with 31.4% in the U.S.
The glo heat-not-burn cigarette continues to show steady growth in Japan.
Barclays analyst Jain Gaurav wrote Tuesday that BAT hasn’t disclosed its glo revenue growth, but disclosed market-share performance in Japan, Italy, Russia, Ukraine and Romania.
"Based on these, we calculate that glo now has 20%-plus share in Japan, 12% share in the Italian market and 18% share in the Russia market," Gaurav said.
"This is trending in the right direction, and is crucial for stock re-rating."
However, industry observer David Sweanor expressed concern that "BAT is selling more next-generation products while continuing to lose money doing so." Sweanor is an adjunct law professor at the University of Ottawa and the author of several e-cigarette and health studies.
"This is an incumbent company trying hard to cope with disruptive technology that threatens its longstanding and very lucrative business model."
