BAT faces new bribery allegations involving African business conduct

"FSS paid a local firm to conduct surveillance on a Savanna Tobacco factory in 2012, but the company got caught."

The groups said the Zimbabwean official "said that with the upcoming presidential elections, a donation to Mugabe's party— Zanu PF — would help.

The memo said: "With this donation, they could then go back to the President" to try to get the problem sorted out."

BAT declined to answer Panorama's questions about the Zimbabwe payments, but it did not deny paying a bribe to Mugabe, according to the media groups.

BAT said in Monday's response that it "has long been committed to fighting the global criminal trade in illicit tobacco."

"As part of those efforts, BAT has sought to assist national law enforcement agencies in providing support and, in the past, intelligence on suspected illicit operators.

"These efforts in combating illicit trade have been aimed at helping law enforcement agencies in the fight against the criminal trade in tobacco products with the aim of countering the seriously detrimental effects that illicit trade has on society."

Anti-tobacco U.S. advocacy group the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids have cited the Guardian report in again urging U.S. Justice and Securities and Exchange Commission regulators and Congress to conduct their own probes of BAT as it relates to the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

