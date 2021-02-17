BAT finishes fiscal 2020 on strong profit note with Reynolds again playing key revenue role

The company did not say how the job cuts would be made, including locally, except that 20%, or 460 jobs, could come from management. It has about 56,000 employees worldwide.

“Reynolds has already worked through most of these types of decisions through the merger and integration so any reductions here would be minimal,” Reynolds spokeswoman Kaelan Hollon said in September 2019.

On Wednesday, BAT said the initiative included reducing management layers "and clear accountabilities," and was largely completed.

The next phase in 2021 is improving operational efficiencies, product rollouts and supply chain productivity.

"We continued to simplify the company and drive efficiencies ... being well on track to deliver our ambitious $1.39 billion of savings by 2022, further supporting new capabilities investment," Bowles said.

New category performance

Bowles has said the manufacturer is focused on three main priorities: ratcheting up non-traditional cigarette product revenue; diversifying next-generation product innovations; and gaining market share in traditional cigarettes sales.

New category business includes electronic cigarettes, snus and heat-not-burn traditional cigarettes.