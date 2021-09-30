BAT gains key victory in heat-not-burn traditional cigarette legal dispute

The ITC decision has been delivered to the White House and the U.S. Trade Representative. Altria plans to ask the U.S. Trade Representative to overturn the ban.

The next legal step is a likely appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, which handles patent lawsuits. That process could take up to a year to reach a decision, according to Bloomberg News.

"This case will now move to Administrative review, which is expected to last for 60 days," Altria said.

"We expect to continue marketing and selling IQOS in its current geographies throughout the administrative review period. We're working with PMI on contingency plans."

Background

In May, an administrative law judge at the ITC issued an initial determination of patent infringement.

In July 27, the full ITC chose to review the judge’s findings and recommendations.

On July 29, PM USA said it had paused further U.S. expansion of Marlboro HeatSticks in response to the ITC's July 27 reviewing decision.