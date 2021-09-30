BAT gains key victory in heat-not-burn traditional cigarette legal dispute

British American Tobacco Plc received Wednesday a pivotal legal victory involving its patent-infringement lawsuit against rival Philip Morris International Inc.
The U.S. International Trade Commission issued a final determination of a violation of the Tariff Act of 1930 by Philip Morris USA Inc. and Altria Client Services LLC as it related to two BAT product patents.
The complaint, filed in April 2020, focuses on three heat-not-burn technology patents held by BAT. The patents were issued by the U.S. Patent and Trademark office between November 2012 and December 2019.
An additional two patents are involved in a separate legal proceeding before the patent and trademark office.
As a result, PM USA has been barred from importing PMI’s IQOS 2.4, IQOS 3, IQOS 3 Duo heat-not-burn traditional cigarette products, as well as ordered to halt future sales of those products — marketed as Marlboro HeatSticks — already in the U.S.
The international version of IQOS gained Food and Drug Administration authorization for sale in April 2019 — with the caveat that it does not mean “these products are safe or FDA approved.”
The IQOS products debuted in test markets in Atlanta in October 2019 and Richmond, Va., in November 2019.
During the second quarter, PM USA expanded retail distribution of Marlboro HeatSticks into the Triad and other metro areas of North Carolina, as well as northern Virginia and Georgia.
The lawsuit was filed by three Reynolds business units — R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co., RAI Strategic Holdings Inc. and R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co.
The Reynolds affiliates requested a temporary and a permanent injunction against the importation, sale and distribution of PMI’s IQOS products, as well as “enhanced damages,” alleging “defendants’ infringement has been and continues to be deliberate, willful and unlicensed.”
Reynolds hailed Wednesday's ITC decision, saying in a statement that "infringement of our intellectual property undermines our ability to invest and innovate, and thereby reduce the health impact of our business. We will therefore defend our IP robustly across the globe.”
Meanwhile, Altria said in a statement that "we're disappointed with the ITC's decision to impose an exclusion order that prohibits the importation of IQOS, and to issue a cease and desist order."
"We continue to believe RJR's patents are invalid, and that IQOS does not infringe those patents."
The ITC decision has been delivered to the White House and the U.S. Trade Representative. Altria plans to ask the U.S. Trade Representative to overturn the ban.
The next legal step is a likely appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, which handles patent lawsuits. That process could take up to a year to reach a decision, according to Bloomberg News.
"This case will now move to Administrative review, which is expected to last for 60 days," Altria said.
"We expect to continue marketing and selling IQOS in its current geographies throughout the administrative review period. We're working with PMI on contingency plans."
Background
In May, an administrative law judge at the ITC issued an initial determination of patent infringement.
In July 27, the full ITC chose to review the judge’s findings and recommendations.
On July 29, PM USA said it had paused further U.S. expansion of Marlboro HeatSticks in response to the ITC's July 27 reviewing decision.
The Southeast expansion contributed to Marlboro HeatSticks’ retail sales volume jumping by nearly 40%, including reaching a 0.8% market share for overall cigarettes in Atlanta, as well as 0.5% in Charlotte.
PMI said on July 29 that "we will continue to rely on our exclusive U.S. distributor, Altria, to take all necessary steps to ensure that IQOS — the only electronic nicotine product authorized by the FDA as appropriate for the promotion of public health relative to continued cigarette smoking — is as successful in the U.S. as it has been globally."
Meanwhile, BAT’s heat-not-burn traditional cigarette brand, glo, had a 38% year-over-year increase in revenue during the first half of 2021.
