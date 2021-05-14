BAT gains preliminary legal victory in heat-not-burn cigarette lawsuit against rival

Judge Clark Cheney ruled there has been a violation of the Tariff Act of 1930 involving two patents.

The violations affect “the importation into the United States, the sale for importation, or the sale within the United States after importation of certain tobacco heating articles and components.”

According to Bloomberg News, Cheney’s findings are subject to review by the full commission. The investigation is scheduled to be completed by Sept. 15.

Reynolds said in a statement “we expect the administrative law judge will recommend that the ITC issue an exclusion order preventing Philip Morris and Altria from importing the infringing IQOS products into the United States.”

“Infringement of our intellectual property undermines our ability to invest and innovate, and thereby reduce the health impact of our business, which is why we will defend our intellectual property robustly across the globe.”

BAT has filed a similar complaint against PMI with the International Trade Commission, citing plans to sell glo, BAT’s version of heat-not-burn, in Germany beginning in 2020.