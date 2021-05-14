BAT gains preliminary legal victory in heat-not-burn cigarette lawsuit against rival

British American Tobacco Plc received a preliminary U.S. legal victory Friday in its patent-infringement lawsuit against rival Philip Morris International Inc.
An administrative law judge at the U.S. International Trade Commission issued an initial determination that PMI’s IQOS products infringe on patents owned by the BAT Group.
A patent-infringement lawsuit was filed in April 2020 by three Reynolds American Inc. business units focused on the technology involved in making heat-not-burn traditional cigarettes.
The groups are R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co., RAI Strategic Holdings Inc. and R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co.
The Reynolds affiliates are requesting a temporary and a permanent injunction against the importation, sale and distribution of PMI’s IQOS products, as well as “enhanced damages,” alleging “defendants’ infringement has been and continues to be deliberate, willful and unlicensed.”
Besides PMI, those being sued include Altria and U.S. subsidiary Philip Morris USA Inc.
The complaint focuses on five heat-not-burn technology patents held by the company. The patents were issued by the U.S. Patent and Trademark office between November 2012 and December 2019.
PMI is being accused of infringing on those patents with IQOS products that are branded as Marlboro HeatSticks.
Judge Clark Cheney ruled there has been a violation of the Tariff Act of 1930 involving two patents.
The violations affect “the importation into the United States, the sale for importation, or the sale within the United States after importation of certain tobacco heating articles and components.”
According to Bloomberg News, Cheney’s findings are subject to review by the full commission. The investigation is scheduled to be completed by Sept. 15.
Reynolds said in a statement “we expect the administrative law judge will recommend that the ITC issue an exclusion order preventing Philip Morris and Altria from importing the infringing IQOS products into the United States.”
“Infringement of our intellectual property undermines our ability to invest and innovate, and thereby reduce the health impact of our business, which is why we will defend our intellectual property robustly across the globe.”
BAT has filed a similar complaint against PMI with the International Trade Commission, citing plans to sell glo, BAT’s version of heat-not-burn, in Germany beginning in 2020.
Heat-not-burn cigarettes work this way: Smokers light a carbon tip that heats air that, as it is inhaled, passes over tobacco in a cylinder identical to a standard cigarette. The flavors of tobacco and nicotine are inhaled and then exhaled by smokers.
The international version of IQOS gained Food and Drug Administration authorization for sale in April 2019 — with the caveat that it does not mean “these products are safe or FDA approved.”
The IQOS products debuted in test markets in Atlanta in October 2019 and Richmond, Va., in November 2019.
The IQOS components cited by the Reynolds affiliates are the product’s holder (a rechargeable and reusable power unit), disposable tobacco stick, and charger.
“Defendants know of the asserted patents, know and specifically intend that the IQOS products infringe the asserted patents, and know that the IQOS products are especially made or especially adapted for use in infringing the asserted patents,” according to the complaint.
