BAT hopes 10 years' worth of scientific studies validates reduced-risk initiative

British American Tobacco Plc is in the early stages of a transformation from traditional cigarettes to potentially reduced-risk tobacco and nicotine products.
Already holding a U.S. leadership role in electronic cigarettes, moist snuff and snus, BAT is attempting to raise the profile — and legitimacy — of its initiative.
A recent BAT-compiled report summarizes the findings of 10 years’ worth of scientific studies on smoke-free products. Some of the studies found a reduced risk element to electronic cigarettes while others cautioned that such products were no safer than traditional cigarettes.
“This paper is a comprehensive summary of more than 300 peer-reviewed scientific papers and other evidence published by an estimated 50 institutions over the past decade,” Dr. David O’Reilly, BAT’s director of scientific research, said in a statement.
“We hope this paper will be used as a resource by public health authorities, and support adult smokers seeking to understand the breadth of scientific evidence that exists to inform their choices.”
BAT is the world’s largest publicly traded tobacco manufacturer. Reynolds American Inc., its largest global subsidiary, has about 2,500 employees in Forsyth County at its U.S. headquarters.
The manufacturer said its paper reviews current vapor-product regulations.
BAT said it “notes that these regulations largely relate only to labeling, ingredients and taxation — but not manufacturing standards. This has resulted in highly variable product quality standards globally.”
According to the report, multiple scientific studies show “switching completely to vaping with high-quality products has reduced health risks compared to smoking, contrary to many consumer beliefs.”
“According to population modelling studies cited in the review, a significant reduction in premature deaths could be achieved if current smokers switched exclusively to vaping rather than continuing to smoke.”
Goals in line?
As BAT highlights how its efforts are increasingly in line with public-health goals to reduce U.S. and global traditional cigarette consumption, it continues to face deep skepticism from anti-tobacco and public health advocates.
Most anti-tobacco advocacy groups scrutinize smokeless innovations to determine whether they could serve a public-health benefit, or work as gateway products to cigarettes, particularly for youths.
One major reason for the doubt about Reynolds’ intentions goes back to an image from 1994 that the company may never shake — James Johnston, its then-chairman, and six other stone-faced tobacco executives testifying before a congressional subcommittee that nicotine was not addictive.
Those statements, as well as the definitional wordplay regarding addiction and habit, created a level of distrust among critics for the tobacco-evolution motives of Reynolds and other manufacturers up to today.
BAT said it believes the cumulative nature of the report will “show that, over the past decade, the number of people who incorrectly believe vaping is as harmful or more harmful than smoking conventional cigarettes has risen in the UK, Europe and the U.S.”
“This is despite several scientific reviews, published in the same period showing, that vaping products manufactured in accordance with quality standards present less risk to health than cigarettes.”
“The scientific evidence is clear — but consumer misperceptions remain,” BAT said.
“This harm reduction potential can be maximized if those smokers who would otherwise continue to smoke switch exclusively to using vapor products.”
Even more research
In January 2020, then-U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams released a 30-year update on smoking-cessation efforts that provided a mixed message on the effectiveness of electronic cigarettes.
E-cigarettes are not currently approved by the Food and Drug Administration as a quit-smoking aid, and are not considered as safe products for any user.
“E-cigarettes, a continually changing and diverse group of products, are used in a variety of ways,” Adams said in the 20-page consumer guide.
“Therefore, it is difficult to make generalizations about efficacy for cessation based on clinical trials involving a particular e-cigarette. More research is needed on whether e-cigarettes are effective for smoking cessation and to better understand the health effects of e-cigarettes.”
Adams also cited the need to “connect with smokers where they are.”
The guide recommended that “in order for adult smokers to achieve any meaningful health benefits from e-cigarettes, they would need to fully switch to e-cigarettes and stop smoking cigarettes and other tobacco products completely.”
“Among those who have switched completely, the ultimate goal should be to also stop using e-cigarettes completely.”
Gregory Conley, president of American Vaping Association, said that the Office of the Surgeon General “has become so politicized on the issue of tobacco-harm reduction that it has become difficult to expect much from them in the way of honest scientific communication on the subject.”
Conley cited as an example the update “barely even addresses Swedish snus, which is the only product to have received permission from the FDA to make modified risk claims.”
Matthew Myers, president of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, said the update “has important implications for public policy on e-cigarettes.”
“There is limited evidence that e-cigarettes in general help adult smokers quit and no credible evidence that flavored e-cigarettes do so.”
Myers said the update “demonstrates that the FDA’s failure to require e-cigarette manufacturers to provide scientific evidence about their products has hurt smokers by eliminating the need for manufacturers to conduct valid scientific studies about the impact of their products on smoking cessation.”
Opposing view
Brad Rodu, a professor of medicine at the University of Louisville and an anti-smoking advocate, said “while tobacco prohibitionists predictably dismiss this type of report, FDA regulation of the industry actually brings a good deal of credibility to it.”
“The FDA requires honesty and accountability for corporate tobacco publications and marketing.
“When BAT states that ‘vapor products, while addictive and not risk free, are less harmful than conventional cigarettes’ and ‘that public health institutions should unambiguously and accurately inform smokers about the likely reduced risk character of e-cigarettes compared with cigarettes,’ smokers, vapers and their loved ones can accept these statements as true,” Rodu said.
“Ironically, prohibition-minded government agencies and non-profit organizations operate under no such constraints.”
Scott Ballin, past chairman of the anti-smoking alliance Coalition of Science or Health, cautioned that “BAT’s commitment to significantly reducing cigarette sales and promotion and devoting more to science and the development of lower-risk alternative products needs to be monitored and demonstrated.”
Traditional cigarettes still king
The biggest challenge — both financial and reputational — facing BAT and the other global tobacco manufacturers is the reality that traditional cigarettes still represent the bulk of their revenue streams.
BAT chief executive Jack Bowles reported Feb. 17 that non-combustible products produced $3.62 billion in fiscal 2020 revenue, which represented about 10% of overall revenue of $36 billion.
However, non-combustible sales did reach double-digit growth for the first time in a fiscal year.
Former BAT chairman Richard Burrows said in April that “with this progress, and the momentum we generated in the second half, we are on track to meet our $6.94 billion new category revenue ambition by 2025.”
As of Dec. 31, BAT had 13.5 million non-combustible product consumers, up 3 million from fiscal 2019. The goal is having 50 million by fiscal 2030.
“BAT is entirely correct on the science and the misperceptions of science on the relative risks of vaping compared to smoking,” said David Sweanor, an adjunct law professor at the University of Ottawa and the author of several e-cigarette and health studies.
“But, the company is completely dependent on cigarettes for its profitability. It continues to lose money on reduced-risk products while getting an on-going avalanche of cash from cigarettes.”
Sweanor said that while “the behavior of health bodies and politicians needs to change, we also need to change the economics of the nicotine market.”
“Currently, BAT seeks the public relations advantage of speaking honestly about the science, but has a huge financial benefit from those preventing that science being reflected in policy.
“If profit incentives were aligned with lowering risks, we could see a rapid transformation that would prevent millions of premature deaths from the inhalation of tobacco smoke,” Sweanor said.
Playing catch-up
Analysts also cite that BAT is playing catch-up to Philip Morris International, which has garnered the lion’s share of attention and public-health criticism with its pledge to eventually snuff out traditional cigarette sales.
For example, the Food and Drug Administration approved in June 2020 the company’s international version of heat-not-burn traditional cigarettes being marketed as modified-risk tobacco products.
The heat-not-burn product is marketed globally as IQOS but in the United States is being sold as Marlboro HeatSticks.
Meanwhile, BAT does not have an equivalent product in the U.S. Its glo heat-not-burn has a 6.2% market share among all nicotine products in Japan.
IQOS works by the smoker pushing a button to turn on the heater, and then drawing on the heated tobacco unit to inhale a nicotine-containing tobacco vapor. Once the heated tobacco unit is used up, the consumer removes it from the holder, and then it can be disposed in a waste bin.
It is the first time the FDA has authorized a modified-risk marketing status for a cigarette product. A modified-risk tobacco-product application seeks authorization to advertise products as reduced harm or reduced risk compared with traditional cigarettes.
“Our 10-year vision is to responsibly lead the transition of adult smokers to a non-combustible future,” Billy Gifford, Altria Group Inc.’s chief executive, said in June 2020.
“IQOS is a key part of that future as we develop our portfolio of FDA-authorized, noncombustible products.”
Ballin said that “it is clear that BAT is having to step up its efforts and commitments to alternative products in order to compete with PMI.”
“There was a time when BAT was leading the effort and PMI resisting it, but that has shifted.”
