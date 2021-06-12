BAT hopes 10 years' worth of scientific studies validates reduced-risk initiative

“E-cigarettes, a continually changing and diverse group of products, are used in a variety of ways,” Adams said in the 20-page consumer guide.

“Therefore, it is difficult to make generalizations about efficacy for cessation based on clinical trials involving a particular e-cigarette. More research is needed on whether e-cigarettes are effective for smoking cessation and to better understand the health effects of e-cigarettes.”

Adams also cited the need to “connect with smokers where they are.”

The guide recommended that “in order for adult smokers to achieve any meaningful health benefits from e-cigarettes, they would need to fully switch to e-cigarettes and stop smoking cigarettes and other tobacco products completely.”

“Among those who have switched completely, the ultimate goal should be to also stop using e-cigarettes completely.”

Gregory Conley, president of American Vaping Association, said that the Office of the Surgeon General “has become so politicized on the issue of tobacco-harm reduction that it has become difficult to expect much from them in the way of honest scientific communication on the subject.”