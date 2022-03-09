BAT, Imperial suspend operations in Russia.

"We will be supporting our Russian employees, who continue to be paid while operations are paused."

Imperial said both countries comprise combined about 2% of its net revenues and 0.5% of adjusted operating profit for fiscal 2021.

BAT said that "our business in Russia continues to operate." BAT established its Russian operations in 1991 and has 75 regional offices

"We have suspended all planned capital investment into Russia and will focus on our portfolio of locally produced tobacco products — including our heated tobacco products.

“Furthermore, we are scaling our business activities appropriate to the current situation, including rationalizing our marketing activities."

BAT said that it is "deeply concerned about the conflict in Ukraine. The safety and wellbeing of our people there and across the region is our first priority."

“In Ukraine, we have suspended all business and manufacturing operations and are providing all the support and assistance we can to our colleagues, including relocation and temporary accommodation. Our businesses bordering Ukraine are providing assistance to the humanitarian relief effort.

BAT also said it is "complying, and will continue to comply with, all international sanctions related to this conflict in full.”

