BAT, Imperial suspend operations in Russia.

Imperial Brands Plc said Wednesday it has suspended operations in Russia and Ukraine in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Imperial Brands Plc, which owns ITG Brands LLC of Greensboro, said in a statement it has halted production at its plant in Volgograd, Russia, and is ceasing all sales and marketing activity in Russia.
It has also suspended its operations in Ukraine, where it has 600 employees.
British American Tobacco Plc, owner of Reynolds American Inc. of Winston-Salem, said in a statement Wednesday it has suspended all operations in Ukraine and suspended all capital investment projects in Russia.
BAT's Ukraine operations are based in Kyiv and its Russia operations are based in Moscow.
BAT said it has 1,000 manufacturing employees in Pryluky, Ukraine, and 2,500 in St. Petersburg, Russia.
Imperial said its decision "comes amid a highly challenging environment in Russia as a result of international sanctions and consequential severe disruption."
"We will be supporting our Russian employees, who continue to be paid while operations are paused."
Imperial said both countries comprise combined about 2% of its net revenues and 0.5% of adjusted operating profit for fiscal 2021.
BAT said that "our business in Russia continues to operate." BAT established its Russian operations in 1991 and has 75 regional offices
"We have suspended all planned capital investment into Russia and will focus on our portfolio of locally produced tobacco products — including our heated tobacco products.
“Furthermore, we are scaling our business activities appropriate to the current situation, including rationalizing our marketing activities."
BAT said that it is "deeply concerned about the conflict in Ukraine. The safety and wellbeing of our people there and across the region is our first priority."
“In Ukraine, we have suspended all business and manufacturing operations and are providing all the support and assistance we can to our colleagues, including relocation and temporary accommodation. Our businesses bordering Ukraine are providing assistance to the humanitarian relief effort.
BAT also said it is "complying, and will continue to comply with, all international sanctions related to this conflict in full.”
