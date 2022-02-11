BAT launches 2022 stock-repurchase program, raises dividend payout

“With its strong cash flow generation, we estimate BAT could cumulatively do a share buyback of $13.5 billion by fiscal 2025.”

The share repurchases comes on top of BAT’s lucrative quarterly dividend payouts to investors.

The board of directors declared Friday a $2.96 dividend for fiscal 2022, to be paid in four equal installments of 74 cents on May 4, Aug. 17, Nov. 10 and Feb. 2, 2023.

That's up from a $2.93 dividend in fiscal 2021.

BAT has an annual policy of paying dividends valued at least 65% of its adjusted profit. The fiscal 2021 payout represented 66.2% of adjusted profit.

Bowman Gray IV, a local independent stockbroker, said BAT may have acquisitions in mind in connection with the share-repurchase program.

"In the face of fallen revenues, this shows some financial strength in concert with maintaining a relatively high dividend," Gray said.

"In the long term, the reduced dividend expense of those shares returned to treasury will offset the expense of the share repurchase.

"This will also give them some additional flexibility should they move to acquire other companies, etc. by using their own currency v.s borrowing or drawing down their own cash," Gray said.

