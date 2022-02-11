BAT launches 2022 stock-repurchase program, raises dividend payout

British American Tobacco Plc said Friday it will launch a share-repurchase program with a commitment to spend up to $2.71 billion on the initiative.
The program has a relatively tight buyback window of starting Monday and being scheduled to end on Dec. 31.
BAT has entered into an agreement with UBS AG to assist with repurchasing up to 229.4 million shares.
That's roughly 10% of its 2.29 billion in outstanding shares as of Friday.
The board of directors authorized the share-repurchase program at its April 2021 meeting.
The purchasing commitment is nearly double the $1.36 billion projected by analysts in January.
BAT is the world’s largest publicly-traded tobacco manufacturer. Reynolds American Inc., its largest global subsidiary, has about 2,500 employees in Forsyth County at its U.S. headquarters.
Barclays tobacco analyst Jain Gaurav said in January that a large buyback program was likely based on projections of its fiscal 2021 results.
Gaurav said once BAT initiates the share-repurchase program, he expects the manufacturer to “progressively step it up” to potentially $3.34 billion in 2022.
“With its strong cash flow generation, we estimate BAT could cumulatively do a share buyback of $13.5 billion by fiscal 2025.”
The share repurchases comes on top of BAT’s lucrative quarterly dividend payouts to investors.
The board of directors declared Friday a $2.96 dividend for fiscal 2022, to be paid in four equal installments of 74 cents on May 4, Aug. 17, Nov. 10 and Feb. 2, 2023.
That's up from a $2.93 dividend in fiscal 2021.
BAT has an annual policy of paying dividends valued at least 65% of its adjusted profit. The fiscal 2021 payout represented 66.2% of adjusted profit.
Bowman Gray IV, a local independent stockbroker, said BAT may have acquisitions in mind in connection with the share-repurchase program.
"In the face of fallen revenues, this shows some financial strength in concert with maintaining a relatively high dividend," Gray said.
"In the long term, the reduced dividend expense of those shares returned to treasury will offset the expense of the share repurchase.
"This will also give them some additional flexibility should they move to acquire other companies, etc. by using their own currency v.s borrowing or drawing down their own cash," Gray said.
