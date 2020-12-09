BAT maintains fiscal 2020 financial guidance; Reynolds 'performing strongly'

"We are continuing to increase investment in our three new categories of potentially reduced risk cigarette alternatives, capitalizing on our momentum, while continuing to deliver on our financial commitments," Bowles said.

"We are confident about the future for BAT and are committed to our 2025 new category (annual) revenue ambition of ($6.73 billion)."

"While the environment remains uncertain, due to the continuing challenges of COVID-19, the business is performing strongly.”

BAT cautioned that fiscal 2020 second-half revenue is being compared to a strong performance in the same period a year ago.

BAT's first-half fiscal 2020 report, issued July 31, had revenue growth projections at 0.8% and $16.14 billion.

The manufacturer projects a slightly lower financial "headwind" from COVID-19, lowering the revenue impact from 3% to 2.5%.

The decline in overall global sales volume is expected to be at 5%, an improvement from the previous estimate of a 7% decline.

Reynolds' sales volume is expected to be flat, rather than down 2.5%.