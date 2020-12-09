BAT maintains fiscal 2020 financial guidance; Reynolds 'performing strongly'

British American Tobacco Plc reaffirmed Wednesday modest adjusted revenue growth for the second half of fiscal 2020 in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on its global sales.
BAT is the world’s largest publicly traded tobacco manufacturer. Reynolds American Inc., its largest global subsidiary, has about 2,500 employees in Forsyth County.
The manufacturer maintained its forecast of adjusted revenue growth "at the high end" of the 1% to 3% range it provided June 9. The initial 2020 forecast was growth between 3% and 5%.
It continues to project "mid-single-digit" adjusted earnings per share growth, down from the initial estimate of "high single digit."
The manufacturer said it will maintain its annual policy of paying dividends valued at least 65% of its adjusted profit.
Jack Bowles, BAT’s chief executive, said the manufacturer remains focused on three main priorities: ratcheting up non-traditional cigarette product revenue; diversifying next-generation product innovations; and gaining market share in traditional cigarettes sales.
"We are growing our new category business as fast as possible, and we are proud to now have around 13 million non-combustible product consumers," Bowles said.
New category business includes electronic cigarettes, snus and heat-not-burn traditional cigarettes.
"We are continuing to increase investment in our three new categories of potentially reduced risk cigarette alternatives, capitalizing on our momentum, while continuing to deliver on our financial commitments," Bowles said.
"We are confident about the future for BAT and are committed to our 2025 new category (annual) revenue ambition of ($6.73 billion)."
"While the environment remains uncertain, due to the continuing challenges of COVID-19, the business is performing strongly.”
BAT cautioned that fiscal 2020 second-half revenue is being compared to a strong performance in the same period a year ago.
BAT's first-half fiscal 2020 report, issued July 31, had revenue growth projections at 0.8% and $16.14 billion.
The manufacturer projects a slightly lower financial "headwind" from COVID-19, lowering the revenue impact from 3% to 2.5%.
The decline in overall global sales volume is expected to be at 5%, an improvement from the previous estimate of a 7% decline.
Reynolds' sales volume is expected to be flat, rather than down 2.5%.
BAT said it projects "a strong performance in our U.S. business, with continued cigarette value share growth up 40 basis points year to date."
Several U.S. tobacco industry analysts have noted how traditional cigarette sales have ranged from slightly up to slightly down during the pandemic.
The tightening of Food and Drug Administration regulations on electronic cigarettes in February also has contributed to increased traditional cigarette sales, according to analysts and industry observers.
BAT said Vuse, R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co.'s electronic cigarette, "is the fastest growing international vapor brand," including gaining the top market share in Canada. It has a second-place 24.2% market share in the U.S., trailing Juul.
Reynolds' snus brand Dryft has debuted in Circle K convenience stores in the U.S. and is now in 20,000 stores.
"U.S. performing strongly, with accelerating value share gains from Vuse, and an excellent combustible performance benefiting from robust volume and good pricing driving continued value share growth,' BAT said.
