BAT maintains fiscal 2022 financial guidance amid global uncertainty' more consumer gains for next-generation products

British American Tobacco Plc reaffirmed Thursday its fiscal 2022 financial guidance for revenue and adjusted earnings growth.

BAT, parent company of Reynolds American Inc., also said it is progressing on its pledge in March to exit the Russian marketplace.

The report comes 17 days before the June 26 close of BAT's financial first half of 2022. British publicly traded companies are required to have first-half and full-year reports.

The first-half preview outlook included projections of global tobacco industry volume falling by 3%, rather than the previous down 2.5% guidance, "due to the macro-economic impact of continuing global uncertainty over Ukraine and Russia.

"U.S. industry volume outlook remaining uncertain, given rapidly rising gas prices, on-going macro uncertainties and a strong prior-year comparator."

Still, BAT maintains a revenue growth target of between 2% and 4%, as well as mid-single-digit growth in adjusted earnings per share.

BAT chief executive Jack Bowles said Thursday that "BAT’s transformation continues at pace, with strong revenue and volume growth in all three new categories driving share gains across our key markets."

BAT said it has reached 19.4 million consumers of next-generation products worldwide, up from 18.3 million on Dec. 31.

"We are leveraging the strength and increasing scale of our three global drive brands, and are continuing to reduce new category losses," Bowles said.

For fiscal 2021, new-category revenue, which has a heavy Reynolds influence, was at $2.79 billion, up 51.8% over fiscal 2020.

It was the first fiscal year where BAT’s new-category revenue vs. expenses showed an overall loss reduction. The loss was down 9% to $135.7 million, which BAT said contributed to the overall revenue and profit growth.

New category products are led by R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co.’s Vuse — which recently returned as the top-selling U.S. electronic cigarette — the glo heat-not-burn cigarette that are not sold in the U.S., and modern oral products led by top-selling Camel Snus and Velo.

Vuse also is the top-selling global e-cigarette with a 34.4% market share as of April. BAT debuted its Vuse Go disposable style in the U.K. in May with further market roll outs planned for the second half of 2022.

Bowles continued to express confidence that BAT will meet its goal of at least $6.79 billion in annual new-category revenue by 2025.

The manufacturer said it has spent about $1.25 billion on next-generation product development during the first half of 2022.

Project Quantum update

Bowles said BAT remains on pace to achieve nearly $1.9 billion in annual cost savings through its "business simplification program Quantum."

"While we recognize that there will be challenges ahead and that there is more work to do, our execution capabilities continue to evolve, and we are rapidly transforming the business," Bowles said. "We are now in our Faster Transformation phase and making strong progress.

In September 2019, BAT said it planned to eliminate 2,300 jobs, or 4% of its global workforce, by January 2020 as part of its aggressive shift toward non-traditional cigarette products.

The company did not say how the job cuts would be made, including locally, except that 20%, or 460 jobs, could come from management. It has about 56,000 employees worldwide.

“Reynolds has already worked through most of these types of decisions through the merger and integration so any reductions here would be minimal,” Reynolds spokeswoman Kaelan Hollon said in September 2019.

The 2021 phase was dedicated to "improving operational efficiencies, product rollouts and supply chain productivity."

However, on March 24, Reynolds American Inc. announced its largest workforce reduction in a decade — 350 full-time positions — as part of consolidating more of its manufacturing production into its mammoth Tobaccoville plant.

The consolidation began in April and will take through 2024 to complete, Reynolds said in a statement.

The last time Reynolds eliminated more jobs companywide was in March 2012 when it cut 10%, or 540 positions, the bulk of which occurred in Forsyth County.

“We are focused on delivering long-term, sustainable growth in a rapidly evolving environment,” Guy Meldrum, Reynolds’ president and chief executive, said in the news release disclosing the planned job cuts.

Affected are employees at the following facilities:

* Santa Fe Natural Tobacco Co. Inc.’s operations in Oxford, N.C., will move to Tobaccoville. The Oxford plant makes the high-end Santa Fe Natural Tobacco traditional cigarettes.

* American Snuff Co. LLC’s operations at the Taylor Brothers plant at 2415 S. Stratford Road in Winston-Salem also will shift to Tobaccoville.

* The ASC Traditional Oral operations in Memphis, Tenn., will move to Clarksville, Tenn., where Reynolds has another smokeless tobacco production facility.

Russian update

BAT announced March 11 its decision to exit the Russian marketplace in response to the military invasion in Ukraine.

The manufacturer said in a statement at that time “we have concluded that BAT’s ownership of the business in Russia is no longer sustainable in the current environment.”

Russia is the fourth-largest cigarette market in the world, according to Forbes magazine. BAT has a 23.5% market share, according to Cowen & Co., trailing Japan Tobacco at 36.7% and Philip Morris International at 31.7%.

BAT has not provided a timeline for completing the exit.

BAT’s Ukraine operations are based in Kyiv, and its Russia operations are based in Moscow. BAT said it has 1,000 manufacturing employees in Pryluky, Ukraine, and 2,500 in St. Petersburg, Russia.

"We are working towards transferring our Russian business in full compliance with international and local laws," BAT said Thursday. "Our priority remains the safety and wellbeing of our people in Ukraine and across the wider region."

BAT acknowledged the Russian invasion of Ukraine "is increasing global uncertainty and disruption, further exacerbating inflationary pressures on supply chains, impacting consumer consumption and resulting in increased finance costs."

"While we are not immune to these pressures, we are confident in delivering on our current financial targets, irrespective of the timing of the transfer of our Russian business."

Barclays analyst Jain Gaurav said in March that BAT likely accelerated its decision once Russian president Vladimir Putin announced he was backing a plan to nationalize assets of western companies exiting Russia.

Russia is among nine key markets for BAT’s heated cigarette product glo, which has not been approved for U.S. usage by the Food and Drug Administration.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.