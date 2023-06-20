Reynolds American Inc. will have its fourth top executive under British American Tobacco Plc ownership as part of a massive management shakeup announced Monday.

The shakeup comes about five weeks after the sudden appointment of Tadeu Marroco's as BAT's chief executive on May 15.

David Waterfield has been promoted as Reynolds' president and chief executive, effective July 1, while Guy Meldrum is stepping down June 30. Waterfield will join BAT's executive management team as Meldrum departs.

BAT did not provide details on Waterfield, who has been serving as its western Europe top executive.

BAT is the world’s largest publicly traded tobacco manufacturer. It completed acquiring full ownership of Reynolds on July 25, 2017.

Reynolds, its largest global subsidiary, has between 2,000 and 2,500 employees in Forsyth County, primarily at its 2 million-square-foot manufacturing plant in Tobaccoville and its downtown Winston-Salem headquarters.

Marroco made it clear in BAT's fiscal first-half 2023 earnings warning release on June 6 that "our performance in U.S. combustibles (traditional cigarettes) has been disappointing."

"Returning combustibles to consistent value creation is critical to our multi-category strategy in the U.S. We are taking action, and while it will take some time to carefully and thoroughly implement our plans, our volume share has grown sequentially since the start of the year."

Rae Maile, tobacco analyst at Panmure Gordon, told The Financial Times that the shake-up was Marroco “stamping his mark” on the manufacturer.

“This is putting in place his team to support him with his objectives," Maile said. "The board structure had also got horrifically complicated so this is a long overdue simplification.”

Maile said a “refreshed approach” would probably be welcomed by investors.

Meldrum's departure represents the seventh chief executive change at Reynolds since its July 2004 purchase of BAT subsidiary Brown & Williamson Tobacco Corp. that led to the formation of Reynolds American as the holding company.

BAT did not provide a reason for Meldrum's departure, but said it has started searching for his successor.

The departure of Meldrum was announced Monday as part of 11 BAT and Reynolds executive management changes.

Meldrum has been with BAT for nearly 30 years, including serving in senior roles in the Australasia, the North Asia Area, Russia and Asia-Pacific and Middle East regions.

“I would like to thank Guy for his significant contribution across many markets and geographies over the last two decades," Marroco said in the news release.

Previous departures

Debra Crew was Reynolds' chief executive when BAT took full ownership in July 2017. She was replaced within five months of the changeover and lasted just a year overall in the role.

Ricardo Oberlander was named as Reynolds' chief executive in January 2018, becoming the first non-U.S. top executive at Reynolds. Oberlander stepped down in August 2020 after nearly three decades the BAT, including seven years on the management board.

A major shakeup of BAT's executive management has been commonplace in recent years, with each new chief executive putting their choices into key roles.

Jack Bowles resigned suddenly and immediately as president and chief executive May 15 after four years.

“This refreshed management board structure is critical to my commitment to build a progressive and agile organization with a collaborative and inclusive culture, enabling simultaneous performance and transformation," Marroco said Monday.

Other key hires, as effective July 1, include: Johan Vandermeulen as chief operating officer; Fred Monteiro as head of its Americas (non-U.S.) & Europe division; Michael Dijanosic as head of its Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa division; Kingsley Wheaton in the new role of chief strategy and growth officer on Sept. 1; and Luciano Comin to the new role of marketing director for combustibles and new categories products.

Marroco said the new executive management promotions and additions "have the depth of experience to enable the continued strategic and cultural transformation of BAT."

In trying to determine why Bowles resigned unexpectedly, several British media reports pointed to BAT’s April 26 disclosure that it had agreed to pay a $508.61 million civil penalty to settle “apparent (U.S.) violations of sanctions against North Korea and weapons of mass destruction proliferators.”

The civil settlement is with the U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, a financial intelligence and enforcement agency. The settlement amount is equal to the statutory maximum civil monetary penalty.

BAT separately also agreed to pay $635.24 million, plus interest, to settle criminal investigations with two U.S. regulators into whether the manufacturer breached sanctions with its business operations in North Korea.

Marroco spoke June 7 at a Deutsche Bank investor presentation about BAT.

In response to a question about Bowles’ departure, Marroco said “what I can tell you is that there is no one single event triggering this.”

“The board made an assessment around the external environment. The economic cycle has been very different. The regulatory environment is also very different than it used to be. And we have a heightened competitive landscape,” Marroco said.

“The boards took all those points into consideration, and the management decides that was the time to have a change in leadership. So that’s where I came in the picture.

“There is a lot of frustration in terms of the valuation, the share price, and I share all this frustrations,” Marroco said.