BAT plans Aug. 19 quarterly dividend payout
British American Tobacco Plc said Tuesday it will pay its August quarterly dividend on Aug. 19.

The company, which has Reynolds American Inc. as its U.S. subsidiary, said Feb. 17 it would pay four equal quarterly installments of 75 cents per ordinary share in May, August, November and February 2022.

BAT maintains an annual policy of paying dividends valued at least at 65% of its adjusted profit. That payout was worth $10.26 billion in fiscal 2020.

