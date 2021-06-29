BAT plans Aug. 19 quarterly dividend payout

British American Tobacco Plc said Tuesday it will pay its August quarterly dividend on Aug. 19.
The company, which has Reynolds American Inc. as its U.S. subsidiary, said Feb. 17 it would pay four equal quarterly installments of 75 cents per ordinary share in May, August, November and February 2022.
BAT maintains an annual policy of paying dividends valued at least at 65% of its adjusted profit. That payout was worth $10.26 billion in fiscal 2020.
336-727-7376
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.
Richard Craver
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today