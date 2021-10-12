BAT plans to withdraw operations from Myanmar

British American Tobacco Plc, the parent company of Reynolds American Inc., confirmed Tuesday it plans to withdraw all operations from military-ruled Myanmar by year’s end, according to a Reuters report.

The company said that the decision was based primarily on the long-term viability of its Myanmar business.

"Like any global company, we continuously evaluate our operations around the world," the company said.

Reuters reported that Myanmar has been in chaos since the military coup, ending a decade of tentative democracy and economic reform that followed the end of a half-century of military rule in 2011 and years of crippling Western sanctions.

BAT started operating in Myanmar in 2013, two years after a quasi-civilian government led by technocrats and retired generals embarked on sweeping reforms to lure investors.