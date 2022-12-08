BAT says it'll meet fiscal 2022 projections even as US smokers seek discount options

British American Tobacco Plc said Thursday it expects to achieve fiscal 2022 growth projections in two key financial metrics — revenue and adjusted earnings per share.

BAT is the parent company of Reynolds American Inc., which has between 2,000 and 2,500 employees in Forsyth County.

British publicly traded companies are required to have first-half and full-year reports. They typically provide updated earnings guidance shortly before the end of a reporting period.

The manufacturer said it is on pace to reach its goal of 2% to 4% revenue growth over fiscal 2021. It reported a 5.7% jump in revenue to $15.54 billion in its first-half report.

It also projects achieving mid-single-digit growth in adjusted earnings. First-half adjusted earnings were $1.96 a share.

"We are confident in delivering our 2022 guidance, demonstrating once again the strength and resilience of our business," chief executive Jack Bowles said.

However, Bowles cautioned that U.S. sales "remain under pressure due to on-going macro-economic factors and post-COVID normalization of consumption patterns."

During the early lockdown periods of the pandemic, most tobacco manufacturers experienced a surge in traditional cigarette sales from smokers stocking up as they spent much of their time at home.

Bowles cited as an example more U.S. smokers have switched — at least since July — to discount cigarette brands as part of dealing with a series of price hikes for R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co.'s top brands of Newport, Camel, Pall Mall and Natural American Spirit.

Reynolds has implemented four increases in its list prices in both 2022 and 2021.

The list price is what wholesalers pay manufacturers for their traditional cigarette products. The increase typically is passed on to customers at retail.

Bowles said Reynolds is attempting to address "accelerated downtrading in the industry" by "recently activating commercial plans across specific brands, channels and states."

Bowles emphasized that BAT "continues to accelerate our A Better Tomorrow transformation at pace."

The initiative is focused on reducing the health impact of its business through non-combustible nicotine and tobacco products.

New-category sales mostly consists of U.S. top-selling electronic cigarette Vuse, heat-not-burn traditional cigarette glo (not available in the U.S.) and modern oral products Camel Snus and Velo. The category had an overall 45.4% jump in revenue to $1.55 billion in the first half.

BAT said it has reached 21.5 million consumers of next-generation products worldwide, up 1.3 million from the first-half report.

"Our new category business continues to drive strong volume, revenue and market share growth, and has become a significant contributor to group performance," Bowles said.

BAT reported Vuse has a top global e-cigarette market share of 35.7%, including 39.3% in the U.S. where it has the lead in 35 states.

Vuse Go has achieved a No. 2 value share in the United Kingdom and France. Product distribution has been expanded into 12 global markets.

With glo, it had a 19.5% global market share as of Sept. 30, including 20.4% in Europe.

For Velo, it holds a 69.1% market share in Europe

"We are investing in new categories, driving sustainable growth, while making excellent progress in reducing operating losses," Bowles said.

"We are confident in delivering our targets of $5 billion (in pounds) in revenue, and profitability by 2025." At Thursday's currency rate, that would represent $6.11 billion in U.S. dollars.

CFRA Research analyst Danny Yeo Sze Wai responded to the BAT guidance by maintaining his "Buy" rating on the stock and his 12-month share-price target at $48.

Yeo Sze Wei cited as a potential concern BAT's projections that the global tobacco industry would experience relatively lower decline at -2%, driven by continued post-COVID-19 recovery.

"We note that the on-going momentum in its new categories business segment continues to drive strong volume, pricing and market share growth," Yeo Sze Wei said.

"With resilient combustible performance and robust pricing, we expect BAT to stay highly cash generative to meet its committed long-term dividend pay-out ratio of 65%."