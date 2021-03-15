BAT set May 12 dividend payment date

British American Tobacco Plc said Monday it will pay its May quarterly dividend on May 12.

The company, which has Reynolds American Inc. as its U.S. subsidiary, said Feb. 17 it would pay four equal quarterly installments of 75 cents per ordinary share in May, August, November and February.

BAT maintains an annual policy of paying dividends valued at least at 65% of its adjusted profit. That payout was worth $10.26 billion in fiscal 2020.

