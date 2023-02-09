British American Tobacco Plc said Thursday in its fiscal 2022 report that it has set aside a $546.6 million provision toward a potential settlement into U.S. government investigations into allegations of misconduct.

Those allegations include potential historical breaches of sanctions and of corruption.

The manufacturer disclosed in April 2020 that investigations were being conducted by the U.S. Justice Department and the Office of Foreign Assets Control, a financial intelligence and enforcement agency within the U.S. Treasury.

"The group is currently engaged in discussions with both agencies to find a resolution through settlement," BAT said in the report.

"Although the group is working to resolve the government investigations through settlement, there can be no assurance that these efforts will be successful or, if they are, what the timing or terms of any such settlements would be."

In January 2021, British regulators with the Serious Fraud Office ended their three-year-plus investigation of BAT involving potential bribery accusation. The office had been looking into “suspicions of corruption in the conduct of business by BAT, its subsidiaries and associated persons.”

The Serious Fraud Office said in a two-paragraph statement that "the evidence in this case did not meet the evidential test for prosecution as defined in the Code for Crown Prosecutors."

The office said it would "continue to offer assistance to the ongoing investigations of other law enforcement partners."

Russian exit

Bowles said BAT is in "advanced discussions with a joint management-distributor consortium with a view to completing the transfer of our Russian and Belarusian businesses in 2023."

BAT announced March 11 plans to exit the Russian and Ukrainian marketplaces following Russia's military invasion of Ukraine.

BAT already has ended production in Egypt, Iran and Myanmar in recent years.

BAT said in March it would take a $1.15 billion charge related to the impairment of assets and liabilities related to selling its Russian business.

Russia is the fourth-largest cigarette market in the world, according to Forbes magazine. BAT had a 23.5% market share, according to Cowen & Co., trailing Japan Tobacco at 36.7% and Philip Morris International at 31.7%.

BAT’s Ukraine operations are based in Kyiv, and its Russia operations are based in Moscow. BAT said it has 1,000 manufacturing employees in Pryluky, Ukraine, and 2,500 in St. Petersburg, Russia.

Litigation expenses

BAT said that as of Dec. 31, R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co., the former Lorillard Tobacco Co. and the former Brown & Williamson Holdings Inc. combined had been served 665 pending Engle progeny cases filed on behalf of 838 individual plaintiffs.

Engle progeny lawsuits sprang from a decision in 2006 by the Florida Supreme Court that decertified a $145 billion class-action lawsuit initially filed by Howard Engle.

The decertification means that former class members are now limited to filing individual lawsuits stating that cigarettes caused their respective illnesses.

BAT said that many of the 665 pending cases "are in active discovery or nearing trial."

During 2022, Reynolds or legacy Lorillard Tobacco paid judgments in 11 Engle progeny cases that totaled $13.2 million in compensatory or punitive damages. Additional costs were paid in respect of attorneys' fees and statutory interest.

Also during 2022, jury verdicts reached against Reynolds or legacy Lorillard totaled $58 million in compensatory damages and $35 million in punitive damages.

"A majority of these verdicts are in various stages in the appellate process and have been bonded as required by Florida law under the $200 million bond cap passed by the Florida legislature in 2009," BAT said.

"Although the group cannot currently predict when or how much it may be required to bond and pay, the subsidiaries will likely be required to bond and pay additional judgments as the litigation proceeds."