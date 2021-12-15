BAT sets Feb. 9 payout for next quarterly dividend

British American Tobacco Plc said Tuesday it will pay its next quarterly dividend on Feb. 9 to shareholders registered as of Dec. 24.

The company, which has Reynolds American Inc. as its U.S. subsidiary, said Feb. 17 it would pay four equal quarterly installments of 75 cents per ordinary share in May, August, November and February 2022.

BAT maintains an annual policy of paying dividends valued at least at 65% of its adjusted profit. That payout was worth $10.26 billion in fiscal 2020.

