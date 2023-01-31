BAT shrinks number of global regions, business unit; more job cuts may be on way

British American Tobacco Plc said Tuesday it is shrinking its global market from four to three regions — maintaining Reynolds American Inc.'s standalone status — and its business units from 16 to 12.

Although BAT didn't specifically cite a workforce impact of the downsizing, the Evening Standard reported the manufacturer "is consulting with affected staff and said there may be job losses as a result of the restructure, but declined to give more details."

BAT spokesman Daniel Munden said the Evening Standard report was in reference to its U.K. workforce. He said Reynolds would have comment if there was a U.S. workforce impact.

The consolidation initiative, which goes into effect April 1, represents the latest stage of BAT's A Better Tomorrow strategy that it launched in September 2019.

The strategy emphasizes gaining market share in smokeless and smokefree products, such as top-selling Vuse electronic-cigarettes, glo heat-not-burn cigarettes and oral products, such as Camel Snus.

BAT, which has reduced its global workforce by at least 4,000 since March to about 52,000, told the Evening Standard the consultation is taking place with affected staff at various levels, including senior management.

BAT is combining its Americas (non-United States) and Europe regions, while adding Africa to its Asia Pacific and Middle East region. Europe had been a standalone region.

"Following a strategic review of its regions, business units and global functions, BAT will implement a number of senior management changes and a new regional structure to both streamline, and accelerate, the transformation of its business," BAT said.

"The new structure will increase the efficiency of BAT’s geographical footprint, optimize market prioritization and will be based on fewer, larger business units, enabling even greater collaboration and accelerated decision-making across BAT."

Another prominent change is adding two new positions to the BAT management board: chief transformation officer; and director of its combustibles (traditional cigarette) business.

BAT said the chief transformation officer "will be responsible for driving faster transformation, accelerating greater capability build in key areas, and enabling an even faster, simpler and more agile organization.

The combustibles director "will lead the focus on driving value from combustibles to fuel further investment in new categories" that include top-selling U.S. electronic cigarette Vuse, heat-not-burn cigarette glo that is sold globally but not in the U.S., and snus products.

Jack Bowles, BAT's chief executive, said that "as part of our commitment to building A Better Tomorrow, the changes we have announced today will drive increased focus, accelerate our transformation and fuel growth as we strengthen the foundations of our future as a category-led enterprise.”

BAT said its management board will add Reynolds executive Dr. James Murphy on March 1 in the role of director of research and science.

Murphy serves as executive vice president of scientific research and development at Reynolds. He has been with BAT for more than 17 years.

A Better Tomorrow

The A Better Tomorrow initiative has been accompanied by a series of workforce reductions as BAT says it is balancing production and other operations with consumer demand for its traditional cigarette and next-generation products.

Reynolds has been between 2,000 and 2,500 employees in Forsyth County, primarily at its 2-million-square-foot manufacturing plant in Tobaccoville and its downtown Winston-Salem headquarters.

The manufacturer has not provided a Forsyth workforce count in several years.

In March, Reynolds announced its largest workforce reduction in a decade — 350 full-time positions — as part of consolidating more of its manufacturing production into the Tobaccoville plant. The consolidation began in April and will take through 2024 to complete.

Reynolds declined to say how many local jobs are in the 350 being eliminated.

“We are focused on delivering long-term, sustainable growth in a rapidly evolving environment,” Guy Meldrum, Reynolds’ president and chief executive, said in the news release disclosing the planned job cuts.

BAT said Tuesday that Meldrum will remain in both positions.

In March, BAT released its 2021 annual report in which it disclosed that the workforce of Reynolds American and its subsidiaries was cut by more than 10% last year to 4,405, down from 4,921 in the 2020 report.

The companywide workforce is down 20% from about 5,500 on Dec. 31, 2016, according to the last Reynolds corporate annual report.

Since 1983, when it had a local full-time workforce of 15,500, Reynolds has eliminated between 84% and 88% of its positions through at least 20 formal job cuts and/or voluntary severance offers to longtime workers.

Exiting more countries?

BAT also said the latest consolidation will include "accelerating the company’s market exit plans."

BAT already has ended production in Iran, Myanmar and Russia in recent years.

In July, BAT said in its first-half fiscal 2022 report that it had initiated the process of transferring its Russian business after announcing March 11 plans to exit that marketplace following the military invasion of Ukraine.

BAT said at that time it took a $1.15 billion charge related to the impairment of assets and liabilities related to selling its Russian business.

Russia is the fourth-largest cigarette market in the world, according to Forbes magazine. BAT had a 23.5% market share, according to Cowen & Co., trailing Japan Tobacco at 36.7% and Philip Morris International at 31.7%.

BAT’s Ukraine operations are based in Kyiv, and its Russia operations are based in Moscow. BAT said it has 1,000 manufacturing employees in Pryluky, Ukraine, and 2,500 in St. Petersburg, Russia.