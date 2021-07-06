BAT-sponsored study claims reduced-risk role for heat-not-burn traditional cigarettes

As British American Tobacco Plc plans to expand the global reach of its heat-not-burn traditional cigarette glo, a recent medical research report finds a prominent reduced-risk role for the products.

The report was published July 1 by the Journal of Internal and Emergency Medicine. It is the latest in a long line of smokefree tobacco and nicotine product reports posted by the European research group.

BAT is the world’s largest publicly traded tobacco manufacturer. Reynolds American Inc., its largest global subsidiary, has about 2,500 employees in Forsyth County at its U.S. headquarters.

The publication notes the four primary researchers are employees of either BAT or R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co., and that BAT holds the intellectual property rights to the research. The report listed that glo is not risk-free and can be addictive.

Researchers reviewed smokers of traditional and heat-not-burn cigarettes for 12 months, of which the most recent release is based on a six-month period. The smokers were between ages 23 and 55, in good general health, and either did or did not want to quit.