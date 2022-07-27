BAT taking steps to exit Russian marketplace, reaches Project Quantum financial milestone

British American Tobacco Plc said Wednesday it has initiated the process to transfer its Russian business after announcing March 11 plans to exit the marketplace following the military invasion of Ukraine.

BAT said in its first-half fiscal 2022 report that the transfer will be conducted "in full compliance with international and local laws."

"We are working toward transferring our Russian business while the evaluation of possible options continues."

BAT said Wednesday it took a $1.15 billion charge related to the impairment of assets and liabilities related to selling its Russian business

BAT announced March 11 that “we have concluded that BAT’s ownership of the business in Russia is no longer sustainable in the current environment.”

Russia is the fourth-largest cigarette market in the world, according to Forbes magazine. BAT had a 23.5% market share, according to Cowen & Co., trailing Japan Tobacco at 36.7% and Philip Morris International at 31.7%.

BAT’s Ukraine operations are based in Kyiv, and its Russia operations are based in Moscow. BAT said it has 1,000 manufacturing employees in Pryluky, Ukraine, and 2,500 in St. Petersburg, Russia.

Fiscal 2021 sales in both countries represented a combined 3% of BAT's revenue.

BAT chief executive Jack Bowles said Wednesday that BAT is "not immune, of course, to the increasing macro-economic pressures, exacerbated by the conflict in Ukraine."

"However, we are well positioned to navigate the current turbulent environment due to our powerful brands, operational agility and continued strong cash generation."

Project Quantum

Bowles said that BAT's better-than-expected first-half financial performance was fueled in part by "delivering $1.81 billion in Quantum savings six months early, and our progress continues."

"We now expect to achieve in excess of $1,81 billion by year end."

In September 2019, BAT said it planned to eliminate 2,300 jobs, or 4% of its global workforce, by January 2020 as part of its aggressive shift toward non-traditional cigarette products.

At that time, the company did not say how the job cuts would be made, including locally, except that 20%, or 460 jobs, could come from management. It has about 56,000 employees worldwide.

In March, Reynolds announced its largest workforce reduction in a decade — 350 full-time positions — as part of consolidating more of its manufacturing production into its mammoth Tobaccoville plant.

The consolidation began in April and will take through 2024 to complete, Reynolds said in a statement.

“We are focused on delivering long-term, sustainable growth in a rapidly evolving environment,” Guy Meldrum, Reynolds’ president and chief executive, said in the news release disclosing the planned job cuts.

Reynolds declined to say how many local jobs are in the 350 being eliminated. It said more than half of employees across the closing facilities will have the opportunity to transfer sites.

In March, BAT released its 2021 annual report in which it disclosed that the workforce of Reynolds American and its subsidiaries was cut by more than 10% last year to 4,405, down from 4,921 in the 2020 report.

The companywide workforce is down 20% from about 5,500 on Dec. 31, 2016, according to the last Reynolds corporate annual report.

Reynolds has not provided a Forsyth workforce count in several years.

Since 1983, when it had a local full-time workforce of 15,500, Reynolds has eliminated between 84% and 88% of its positions through at least 20 formal job cuts and/or voluntary severance offers to long-time workers.