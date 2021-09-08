BAT touts Vuse's top value share in five key global e-cigarette markets

The access to British American Tobacco Plc's global supply chain has lifted the Vuse electronic cigarette to the top of a worldwide branding category.

BAT said Wednesday that Vuse, made by R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co., is the top global vaping brand by value share for the months of June and July.

That is defined as the total vapor category value in retail sales from five countries — United States, Canada, France, Germany and United Kingdom.

Those five markets cover an estimated 77% of global vapor closed system market.

Vuse has the top share in all but the U.S., and has risen to the top value share in 22 states.

"Achieving global leadership in vaping marks an important milestone in the transformation of BAT and demonstrates continued strong momentum across its global New Category business," the company said in a news release.

The London-based cigarette and tobacco manufacturer paid $54.5 billion in July 2017 to acquire the 57.8% stake in Reynolds that it did not already own.