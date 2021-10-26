BAT unit Btomorrow invests in energy drink Tru

British American Tobacco Plc’s corporate venture group, Btomorrow Ventures, is an investor in a $3.5 million funding round in energy and wellness drink startup Tru Inc.

According to media reports, Tru is described as a provider of functional beverages used for energy, focus, power, and refreshment.

"We want to turn Tru into a challenger brand to the billion-dollar players, like Red Bull and Vitamin Water," Tru chief executive Jack McNamara said in a statement.

Btomrrow Ventures was formed in 2020 to lead BAT’s efforts to diversify its corporate portfolio “to invest in its future by gaining early access to cutting-edge technology, unlocking innovation through research and development collaborations and enabling ‘test and learn’ in new product categories.

• Investments in the wellbeing and stimulation space include functional food and beverage start-ups using a range of different actives, such as caffeine to CBD, as well as investments in microfiltration technology, global freight transportation and neurostimulation headsets.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.