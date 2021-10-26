BAT unit Btomorrow invests in energy drink Tru

British American Tobacco Plc’s corporate venture group, Btomorrow Ventures, is an investor in a $3.5 million funding round in energy and wellness drink startup Tru Inc.
According to media reports, Tru is described as a provider of functional beverages used for energy, focus, power, and refreshment.
"We want to turn Tru into a challenger brand to the billion-dollar players, like Red Bull and Vitamin Water," Tru chief executive Jack McNamara said in a statement.
Btomrrow Ventures was formed in 2020 to lead BAT’s efforts to diversify its corporate portfolio “to invest in its future by gaining early access to cutting-edge technology, unlocking innovation through research and development collaborations and enabling ‘test and learn’ in new product categories.
• Investments in the wellbeing and stimulation space include functional food and beverage start-ups using a range of different actives, such as caffeine to CBD, as well as investments in microfiltration technology, global freight transportation and neurostimulation headsets.
