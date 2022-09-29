BAT urges more public health, government collaboration with smokefree tobacco policies

The chief growth officer for British American Tobacco Plc made his case Thursday for how the manufacturer is advancing its "A Better Tomorrow" smokefree initiative.

Kingsley Wheaton delivered a keynote speech at the 2022 Global Tobacco & Nicotine Forum in Washington.

BAT is the parent company of Reynolds American Inc., which has its U.S. headquarters and largest manufacturing plant in Forsyth County.

A Better Tomorrow debuted in September 2019. The strategy emphasizes gaining market share in smokeless and smokefree products, such as top-selling Vuse electronic-cigarettes, glo heat-not-burn cigarettes and oral products, such as Camel Snus.

Wheaton cautioned that accomplishing that goal will require enhanced global collaboration between the industry, national and state governments, and intergovernmental organizations to accelerate tobacco harm reduction becoming the tobacco control policy of choice.

“We must provide adult consumers with a portfolio of products that are a better choice than cigarettes," Wheaton said. "Ultimately, it is the consumer that will decide which products they use.

"So that consumers are able to make informed decisions about those choices, public health needs to accurately communicate risk, while the industry should be able to responsibly communicate the benefits of switching via appropriate marketing freedoms."

On May 12, the Food and Drug Administration approved premarket tobacco application authorization from R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co. for six Vuse Vibe and Vuse Ciro electronic-cigarette products. That allows for the products to be legally marketed in the U.S.

However, the FDA issued marketing denials “for multiple other Vuse Vibe and Vuse Ciro e-cigarette products.”

Wheaton stressed BAT "is firmly on track" for having 50 million adult consumers of non-combustible products by 2030.

BAT said in its first-half fiscal 2022 report July 27 that it had reached 20.4 million consumers of next-generation products worldwide, up 2.1 million from a year ago.

Five keys to change

Wheaton cited five specific "keys to unlocking the total transformation of the industry, and positively impacting public health outcomes. They are:

* Continue to produce robust and accessible science. The voice of global public health scientists validating the role of tobacco harm reduction is needed.

* Maintain the combination of insights and innovation.

* Let trusted brands drive change responsibly, particularly top-selling U.S. electronic cigarette Vuse and heat-not-burn traditional cigarette glo.

"Freedoms to responsibly inform adult smokers about the potential benefits of these products compared to smoking are key to delivering tobacco harm reduction," Wheaton said.

* Transition from the old tobacco control approach of “quit or die” to sustainable change.

Wheaton said that "where appropriate tobacco harm reduction policies have been adopted, such as in the UK and Japan, smoking rates have reduced."

* Embrace change and progression, including fostering engagement between governments, intergovernmental bodies and industry figures to facilitate the exchange of crucial knowledge and data.

Skeptical response

As BAT highlights how its efforts are increasingly in line with public-health goals to reduce U.S. and global traditional cigarette consumption, it continues to face deep skepticism from anti-tobacco and public health advocates.

Most anti-tobacco advocacy groups scrutinize smokeless innovations to determine whether they could serve a public-health benefit — or work as gateway products to cigarettes, particularly for youths.

"BAT talks a good game on alternatives to lethal cigarettes," said David Sweanor, an adjunct law professor at the University of Ottawa and the author of several e-cigarette and health studies.

"But for many years, the company has declined to cooperate with public health people by sharing data on substitution effects. That does not show sincerity.

"BAT has a long way to go to align what the company says with what it does."

In January 2020, then-U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams released a 30-year update on smoking-cessation efforts that provided a mixed message on the effectiveness of electronic cigarettes.

E-cigarettes are not currently approved by the Food and Drug Administration as a quit-smoking aid, and are not considered as safe products for any user.

“E-cigarettes, a continually changing and diverse group of products, are used in a variety of ways,” Adams said in the 20-page consumer guide.

“Therefore, it is difficult to make generalizations about efficacy for cessation based on clinical trials involving a particular e-cigarette.

"More research is needed on whether e-cigarettes are effective for smoking cessation and to better understand the health effects of e-cigarettes.”

Recent BAT studies

In September, BAT released a yearlong research study of 267 people in the UK that found a prominent reduced-risk role for glo compared with traditional cigarettes.

The final report was published Sept. 10 by the Journal of Internal and Emergency Medicine. A preliminary six-month report was released July 1.

The glo product has not been approved by the FDA.

It is the latest in a long line of smokefree tobacco and nicotine product reports posted by the Italian research group.

“The full results showed that smokers switching exclusively to glo ... achieved significant and sustained improvements in several indicators of potential harm associated with early disease development compared with smokers who continued to smoke,” according to the study authors.

“This included lung disease, cancer and cardiovascular disease.”

The report listed that glo is not risk-free and can be addictive.

In June, BAT disclosed it is participating in a study on the “real world” public-health effects of Vuse.

The study is “designed to assess and provide insights” into Vuse’s role in the vaping category.

The study involves a cross-sectional confinement study of exclusive Vuse users in the United Kingdom over at least a six-month period. Confinement is defined by ScienceDirect.com “as isolation away from other people except for contact necessary for care.”

Also participating were current or former smokers of traditional cigarettes and people who have never smoked. Former smokers would have had to quit for at least six months to qualify. Study participants were between 19 and 55 years old, and in good general health.

Also in June, a BAT-compiled report summarized the findings of 10 years’ worth of scientific studies on smoke-free products. Some of the studies found a reduced-risk element to electronic cigarettes while others cautioned that such products were no safer than traditional cigarettes.

“This paper is a comprehensive summary of more than 300 peer-reviewed scientific papers and other evidence published by an estimated 50 institutions over the past decade,” David O’Reilly, director of scientific research at BAT, said in June.

“We hope this paper will be used as a resource by public health authorities, and support adult smokers seeking to understand the breadth of scientific evidence that exists to inform their choices.”