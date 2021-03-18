BAT's chief executive gets 21% salary raise in 2020

The top executive of British American Tobacco Plc, Jack Bowles, received a 20.7% increase in salary to $1.75 million for fiscal 2020, according to the company's annual report filed Thursday.
BAT is the world’s largest publicly traded tobacco manufacturer, having completed in July 2017 its $54.5 billion purchase of the 57.8% of Reynolds American Inc. it did not already own. Legacy Reynolds shareholders own 19% of BAT.
Bowles was promoted to chief executive in April 2019 from chief operating officer of BAT’s international business.
Bowles received $824,370 in what BAT termed as “taxable benefits.” Pension contributions were worth $263,190.
Like most U.S. corporate executives in recent years. Bowles received the bulk of his 2020 compensation in stock awards, although BAT referred to the compensation as short- and long-term incentives that were worth a combined $4.21 million.
Bowles’ total compensation was $7.05 million, up 10.8% from $6.36 million in fiscal 2019. The compensation amounts were valued as of Thursday’s currency exchange rates.
The other named executive for compensation purposes is financial and transformation officer Tadeu Marroco. He was paid $1.08 million in salary, $796,520 in incentive pay and total compensation of $3.64 million.
BAT reported Feb. 17 that adjusted revenue finished up 3.3% to $35.75 billion.
The annual report disclosed 2020 financials for U.S. subsidiary Reynolds. BAT listed Reynolds with 4,921 employees overall as of Dec. 31.
Reynolds’ net income was up 1.5% to $4.35 billion.
Sales increased 10.6% to just under $16 billion, broken down as: up 9.3% to $13.82 billion for R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. and Santa Fe Natural Tobacco Co.; up 7% to $1.57 billion for American Snuff Co.; and up 81.9% to $394 million for “new categories” that includes electronic cigarette Vuse with R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co. and its modern oral and snus products.
Reynolds is a defendant in 30 Engle progeny lawsuits scheduled for trial in 2020, along with another 112 cases as defendant as successor owner of Lorillard Inc. and Brown & Williamson Corp.
From Jan. 1, 2018, through Dec. 31, 2020, Reynolds was involved in 71 Engle progeny lawsuit trials, of which 33 were won by plaintiffs. The combined compensatory damages were $107.6 million, while the punitive damages were $224.6 million.
Reynolds has appealed 24 of the jury awards, which halted the payment of damages in those cases. An additional eight plaintiff victories can no longer appealed.
