BAT's chief executive gets 21% salary raise in 2020

BAT reported Feb. 17 that adjusted revenue finished up 3.3% to $35.75 billion.

The annual report disclosed 2020 financials for U.S. subsidiary Reynolds. BAT listed Reynolds with 4,921 employees overall as of Dec. 31.

Reynolds’ net income was up 1.5% to $4.35 billion.

Sales increased 10.6% to just under $16 billion, broken down as: up 9.3% to $13.82 billion for R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. and Santa Fe Natural Tobacco Co.; up 7% to $1.57 billion for American Snuff Co.; and up 81.9% to $394 million for “new categories” that includes electronic cigarette Vuse with R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co. and its modern oral and snus products.

Reynolds is a defendant in 30 Engle progeny lawsuits scheduled for trial in 2020, along with another 112 cases as defendant as successor owner of Lorillard Inc. and Brown & Williamson Corp.

From Jan. 1, 2018, through Dec. 31, 2020, Reynolds was involved in 71 Engle progeny lawsuit trials, of which 33 were won by plaintiffs. The combined compensatory damages were $107.6 million, while the punitive damages were $224.6 million.

Reynolds has appealed 24 of the jury awards, which halted the payment of damages in those cases. An additional eight plaintiff victories can no longer appealed.

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.