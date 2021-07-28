BAT's first-half profit down slightly; Vuse electronic cigarette sales jump 40%

British American Tobacco Plc reported Wednesday a half-empty, half-full financial result for its first half of fiscal 2021.
The manufacturer, per British financial custom, issues only first-half and full-year financial reports.
BAT is the world’s largest publicly traded tobacco manufacturer. Reynolds American Inc., its largest global subsidiary, has about 2,500 employees in Forsyth County at its U.S. headquarters.
Profit from operations was down 3.7% to just under $6.8 billion, while adjusted profit was up 5.4% to $7.25 billion.
Diluted earnings were down 6% to $1.96 a share, while adjusted earnings increased 6.1% to $2.13.
First-half revenues were at $16.87 billion, down 0.8% from a year ago.
However, BAT reported a 40.4% jump in revenue to $1.22 billion from smokeless products, such as electronic cigarettes, heat-not-burn traditional cigarettes, moist snuff and snus.
For example, BAT reported R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co.'s No. 2-selling e-cigarette Vuse had a 59% jump in revenue and is "approaching global category value share leadership."
Like most tobacco manufacturers, BAT benefited from a sharp jump in sales during the first half of fiscal 2020. There were more individuals working from home during the first months of the COVID-19 pandemic, thereby consuming more tobacco and nicotine products.
As more individuals are returning to work this year, it has played a role in decreasing consumption.
Yet, list-price per-pack increases in the U.S., typically passed onto to smokers, served to boost traditional-cigarette revenues.
New category products are being sold in 74 markets across 53 countries. BAT launched in January a pilot cannabis program, branded as Vuse CBD Zone, in Manchester, England.
BAT chief executive Jack Bowles projected in June increasing confidence in consumer adoption of its non-combustible products, and that the manufacturer is “creating brands of the future and sustainable value for all our stakeholders.”
BAT also includes in its new product category portfolio: Glo heat-not-burn traditional cigarettes; top-selling Camel Snus; and oral tobacco products Dryft and Velo.
"We added 2.6 million consumers, our highest ever increase, to our non-combustible product consumer base to reach 16.1 million," Bowles said. "This demonstrates our accelerating transformation driven by our multi-category portfolio."
Barclays analyst Jain Gaurav said that "BAT has tested investor patience over the last 12 months."
"Its biggest competitor, Philip Morris International, has seen its earnings per share growth accelerate to mid-teens and its stock up year to date, while BAT which is roughly flat."
Gaurav, as does other tobacco analysts, cites Philip Morris USA's lead in the heat-not-burn category, particularly in Japan and a fledgling but growing market with Marlboro HeatSticks in the U.S.
"With its first-half 2021 results, BAT is showing that it can somewhat close the gap," Gaurav said.
"Heat-not-burn revenue at $497.4 million were behind our $550.1 million expectations, as BAT is pricing aggressively. We think gaining volume share is more important today than gaining value share."
Bowles said BAT remains on track to meet our targets of $6.93 billion in annual ne- category revenue by 2025 and 50 million non-combustible product consumers by 2030.
“Our rapid growth in new categories is driving significant scale benefits, and 2021 is shaping up to be a pivotal year in our journey toward (the) A Better Tomorrow (initiative)," Bowles said.
As a result, Bowles said BAT has raised its financial savings target to $2.08 billion by 2022.
“We are committed to reducing the health impact of our business," Bowles said. "Our ambition remains a sustainable, high growth, multi-category, consumer products business."
BAT has an annual policy of paying dividends valued at least 65% of its adjusted profit. That payout was worth $10.26 billion in fiscal 2020.
BAT's initial fiscal 2021 guidance includes revenue growth of between 3% and 5%, and mid-single figure adjusted earnings per share growth "reflecting continued COVID-19 impacts."
On Wednesday, BAT adjusted the guidance to revenue growth above 5% while maintaining the adjusted earnings projections.
