BAT's first-half profit down slightly; Vuse electronic cigarette sales jump 40%

Gaurav, as does other tobacco analysts, cites Philip Morris USA's lead in the heat-not-burn category, particularly in Japan and a fledgling but growing market with Marlboro HeatSticks in the U.S.

"With its first-half 2021 results, BAT is showing that it can somewhat close the gap," Gaurav said.

"Heat-not-burn revenue at $497.4 million were behind our $550.1 million expectations, as BAT is pricing aggressively. We think gaining volume share is more important today than gaining value share."

Bowles said BAT remains on track to meet our targets of $6.93 billion in annual ne- category revenue by 2025 and 50 million non-combustible product consumers by 2030.

“Our rapid growth in new categories is driving significant scale benefits, and 2021 is shaping up to be a pivotal year in our journey toward (the) A Better Tomorrow (initiative)," Bowles said.

As a result, Bowles said BAT has raised its financial savings target to $2.08 billion by 2022.

“We are committed to reducing the health impact of our business," Bowles said. "Our ambition remains a sustainable, high growth, multi-category, consumer products business."