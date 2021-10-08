BB&T customers face limited online banking options over weekend

Truist Financial Corp. customers banking through BB&T accounts will have limited access over the Columbus Day weekend as part of a scheduled computer system update.
Truist's website lists in a customer question-and-answer section that the update will affect customers' ability to conduct an online transaction, withdraw cash and pay a bill, including through Zelle.
The bank said it "expects all systems, including mobile app, online banking, BB&T ATMs and its contact center to be back up and running" by Sunday.
"We continue to support and guide our clients through merger milestones, providing resources and helpful information, including communicating with them in advance about this planned interruption," Truist said in a statement.
Truist debuted on Dec. 7, 2019, the result of BB&T Corp.’s $33.5 billion purchase of SunTrust Banks Inc.
The continued economic uncertainty caused by the pandemic convinced Truist management team to be very deliberate with the two key make-or-break integration elements of any bank merger: branch and software/hardware conversions.
Bill payments that were set to be paid over the weekend will be proceeded at least one day before the due date.
"You won’t be able to make payments during the systems transition on Oct. 9. We encourage you to take care of any payments and banking needs prior to this date," the bank said.
However, debit and credit card purchases aren't affected by the update.
BB&T customers can make a no-fee withdraw from a SunTrust ATM. Customers will be reimbursed the combined $6 fee if they use a non-BB&T ATM for a withdraw.
Because of the Columbus Day weekend, BB&T branches aren't open Monday.
The update is among the latest integration steps between BB&T and SunTrust into Truist.
Truist chairman and retired chief executive Kelly King said in July 2020 that the core branch conversions would be pushed out to the first half of 2022, rather than the initial projection of August 2021.
According to Truist's website, the next merger step is Truist consumer and commercial products becoming available online and at BB&T branches by year's end, and in early 2022 for current SunTrust customers.
Truist lists as early 2022 sign conversions to Truist at BB&T and SunTrust branches, as well as the conversion of BB&T and SunTrust mortgage products to Truist.
336-727-7376