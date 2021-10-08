BB&T customers face limited online banking options over weekend

"You won’t be able to make payments during the systems transition on Oct. 9. We encourage you to take care of any payments and banking needs prior to this date," the bank said.

However, debit and credit card purchases aren't affected by the update.

BB&T customers can make a no-fee withdraw from a SunTrust ATM. Customers will be reimbursed the combined $6 fee if they use a non-BB&T ATM for a withdraw.

Because of the Columbus Day weekend, BB&T branches aren't open Monday.

The update is among the latest integration steps between BB&T and SunTrust into Truist.

Truist chairman and retired chief executive Kelly King said in July 2020 that the core branch conversions would be pushed out to the first half of 2022, rather than the initial projection of August 2021.

According to Truist's website, the next merger step is Truist consumer and commercial products becoming available online and at BB&T branches by year's end, and in early 2022 for current SunTrust customers.

Truist lists as early 2022 sign conversions to Truist at BB&T and SunTrust branches, as well as the conversion of BB&T and SunTrust mortgage products to Truist.

