Bed Bath & Beyond said Tuesday it has hired a real-estate auctioneer group to handle the sale of leases for the bankrupt its stores.

The national chain entered federal Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on April 23 to implement an orderly wind down of its businesses.

Going-out-of-business sales are under way, including locations at 1020 Hanes Mall Blvd. in Winston-Salem, 1618 Highwoods Blvd. in Greensboro and 1463 University Drive in Burlington.

A&G Real Estate Partners will market the leases of hundreds of stores. A&G, along with JLL Commercial Real Estate, will market an owned Bed Bath & Beyond data center, as well as and warehouse and distribution centers in six states.

The Bed Bath & Beyond stores range in size from 18,000 to 92,000 square feet, while the buybuy Baby stores range from 14,000 to 63,000 square feet.

A&G said that commercial real-estate landlords are among the likeliest bidders for these leases, “either to backfill them with single large-format tenants or subdivide them and re-lease them to multiple, smaller operators."