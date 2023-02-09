The number of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stores in the Triad will be down to just Winston-Salem and Greensboro after the struggling retailer disclosed Thursday plans to exit Burlington.

The Burlington store is at 1463 University Drive.

Remaining locations are at 1020 Hanes Mall Blvd. in Winston-Salem and 1618 Highwoods Blvd. in Greensboro.

The chain's overall North Carolina presence will shrink from 18 to 14 with plans to close a store in Gastonia, Greenville and Raleigh.

Bed Bath & Beyond said in a regulatory filing Tuesday that its closing list was expanding by another 150 to reach more than 400.

It described those on the closing list as “additional lower-producing stores.”

The retailer previously announced plans to shutter about 200 Bed Bath & Beyond-branded stores and all 50 standalone Harmon stores that are mostly in the Northeast.

Bed Bath & Beyond also provided several fiscal 2023 financial projections that include comparable year-over-year sales in mid- to high-single digit range.

That is based on comparable sales being down 30% to 40% in the first quarter and “sequential quarterly sales improvement thereafter.”

It also projects an “improving inventory position, with in-stocks at historical operating levels by back-to-college 2023.”

On Feb. 1, the retailer disclosed closing 87 Bed Bath & Beyond stores, as well as all 50 Harmon-branded stores.

At that time, the Triad’s three Bed Bath & Beyond stores had been spared, as well as the other 17 in North Carolina.

Bed Bath & Beyond began shuttering stores in September 2020.

In the Triad, it also has closed its store at 417 W. Wendover Ave. in Greensboro.

Chief executive Sue Gove said in January that the chain would be taking aggressive measures toward reducing the number of its unprofitable stores.

On Jan. 10, it released a list of 126 store closings across the country that included a location in Charlotte and one in Wilson. They will likely be closed by March.