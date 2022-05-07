Being true to transformation leads to changing of guard at Inmar

Inmar Intelligence has carved a successful corporate niche out of finding solutions to customers’ data and research challenges, sometimes before they even know the challenges exist.

Inmar, founded in 1980, offers consulting and digital software services in the promotional, health care and supply-chain industries.

It has nearly 1,000 employees in Forsyth County — making it one of the largest Triad private-sector employers — and about 5,000 companywide, including a major operational hub in India.

The company recently completed a self-examination in which applying its disruptive analysis persuaded David Mounts, 58, to retire in April after 12 years as chief executive and eight years as chairman.

Inmar has named Spencer Baird, president of Inmar’s Martech division, as interim chief executive.

“With this announcement and as a best practice, our board has begun a formal CEO search process, which will include both internal and external candidates with material input from Inmar’s executive leadership team,” the company said.

“These searches can take some time, but we expect to complete the search before the end of the year.”

Mounts said he will remain active during the transition process over at least the next six months, including serving as a senior strategic adviser to Inmar’s board of directors.

“Succession planning has been in the works for a few years,” Mounts said.

“COVID delayed the timing, as our company and all companies needed to manage through the crisis periods.

“The company’s strategy and position helped it perform through COVID and accelerate afterward. With that stability, the time is right,” Mounts said.

The company said Mounts has led a transformation of the company from nine separate units in the areas of supply chain, health care and coupons, to an industry leader as an applied data-platform company.

Mounts has led Inmar through two private-equity ownership changes during his tenure, which enabled Inmar to invest more than $1 billion to fully upgrade and digitize its business operations, technology platform and product suite.

Its majority owner is OMERS Private Equity, owned by the OMERS pension plan for municipal employees in Ontario, Canada.

Mounts also cited a desire to spend more active time with his parents and his children, some of whom have the same entrepreneurial bug as he does.

Recognizing a fine line

Mounts said the change from himself to Baird is an example of recognizing there’s a fine line between performing well and understanding the benefits of strategic disruption to improve performance.

“It’s based in knowing what needs to change, and then not changing anything that shouldn’t be changed,” Mounts said.

Baird joined Inmar in May 2020, hand-picked by Mounts to be chief transformation officer before becoming president of Martech.

“David said that, ‘Spencer, you’ve always been in the transformation business, but just never got paid for it,’” until joining Inmar, Baird said.

Baird has been leading Inmar’s Retail Commerce Media and Data platform that addresses consumer demand for personalized, targeted digital marketing and messaging.

Inmar said Baird was instrumental in key acquisitions, including Aki Technologies, and in expanding product development.

“The core competency of Inmar is that it is very, very good at assessing technology, accessing the problems that customers have, and then applying that technology and getting the outcomes,” Mounts said.

“At the end of the day, what customers really want to do is buy an outcome.”

Mounts said that “when you look at our strategy and how we got to where we are today, it’s very well positioned for the digital transformation needs of our clients.”

“We have built up the technology, the data platform and cloud application layers and COVID-19 only accelerated that transformation.”

As a result of being willing to embrace disruption, Mounts said Inmar had its best financial yearly performance in 2021 and is poised to exceed that level in 2022.

Understanding retail

Mounts said he felt comfortable with the timing of the transition because of the management team that has been in place since 2010.

“The team underneath Spencer is very, very deep, so that gives me confidence about the timing,” Mounts said.

Mounts said he hand-picked Baird in large part because of Baird’s background in the retail and consumer packaged goods sectors — a growth area for Inmar.

Baird’s corporate background includes leadership roles in grocery retail, e-commerce and consumer packaged goods for several well-known retail companies, such as HJ Heinz, The Dannon Co., Kellogg Co., Ahold Delhaize (owner of Food Lion) and Peapod.

“Spencer is positioned well within Inmar because he’s been in those roles for the customers we’re selling to,” Mounts said.

Baird, in turn, said a statement from Mounts persuaded him that Inmar would be a good enough fit for his management skills to move his family from Chicago to Winston-Salem.

Baird said Inmar represents “a great intersection of all these different places that I’ve been ... and I feel I can help our asset base do what they do much more effectively.”

“I don’t have to guess what their problems are because, frankly, I have experienced them.”

Moving in

Inmar is settling into its new headquarters space, having moved from a 242,000-square-foot space in Innovation Quarter to 177,000 square feet in the One West Fourth tower a few blocks to the west.

The transition began earlier this month. Inmar occupies the second through fifth floors in the 13-floor building, taking up 38.3% of the 461,500 square feet.

The company said in May 2021 that the COVID-19 pandemic showed it needed less office space because a majority of employees were planning to continue to work from home.

“The pandemic provided an opportunity to explore a reimagined, transformed workplace that holds advantages for faster innovation, better client service and improved employee satisfaction,” the company said .

“Our experience teaches us that the work from home or hybrid (of working in the office and at home) ... is the preference for the majority of our corporate teams” during the work week.

“Under this new (work from home/hybrid) model, we can recruit talented individuals from anywhere in the world,” it said.

Always learning

Baird said another reason Inmar piqued his interest is that “I’ve always been a guy that really appreciates and values learning.”

“Oftentimes, what comes with that is disruption and change and transformation.

“What I saw in Inmar was a company that had the asset base to truly transform, not just the retail or the consumer packing company, but actually the whole ecosystem with the asset base following the 20 acquisitions that we’ve made over the past 10 years,” Baird said.

Baird said his main goal as interim chief executive is to “listen deeply to why we have done what we have done and think differently how we can effectively use these assets that were so attractive to me.”

Mounts, meanwhile, said he believes his time with Inmar dovetails wonderfully with downtown Winston-Salem revitalization efforts.

“Our collaboration and trust with Wake Forest was the basis for community betterment and became the tipping point for Innovation Quarter to become the success it is today,” Mounts said.

“Now our new location at One West Fourth and the new Kaleideum facility will revitalize that part of downtown. I’m certain our downtown workforce will be patrons often of the downtown restaurant scene.

“All that adds to the good works done over the years by Don Flow and Billy Prim on the West side, which makes for several square miles of walkable, livable and lovable space and activity in the Twin Cities,” he said.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.