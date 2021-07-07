Belk announces new chief executive

The Belk department store chain said Tuesday it has promoted Nir Patel to the position of chief executive, effective immediately.
Lisa Harper, who had been chief executive for five years, has become executive chairwoman.
Patel had been serving as Belk’s president and chief merchandising officer, and has been with the business for five years.
Patel also worked as senior vice president with Kohl’s and as a vice president with Land’s End.
According to The Charlotte Observer, Belk has 17,000 employees, including 1,200 in its corporate operations, and 291 department stores in 16 Southeast states.
Don Hendricks has been promoted from chief operating officer to president.
