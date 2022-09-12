 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Belk chain removes interim tag from Hendricks as chief executive

The Belk department store has named Don Hendricks as chief executive, effective Sept. 9. He had served as interim chief executive since May.

The Belk department store chain announced Friday that Don Hendricks has been named chief executive, effective immediately.

Belk, based in Charlotte, is a privately owned company with nearly 300 Belk stores in 16 southeastern states. It was purchased by Sycamore Partners for $3 billion. 

Hendricks had been serving as interim chief executive since May, and previously served as president and chief operating officer.

Hendricks joined Belk in 2016 as chief operating officer in 2016. Prior to joining Belk, Hendricks held senior leadership positions at Gymboree, Hot Topic and Torrid, including chief information officer and chief operating officer.

Lisa Harper, a member of the Belk board of directors, said that "Don is a proven leader who is motivated by creating the best products and customer experience possible. His passion shines through in all that he does.”

