Belk debuts Conn in-store retail concept

The Belk department store chain said Tuesday that it has chosen a location in Charlotte and Raleigh to be part of its initial store-within-a-store retail campaign with Conn's Inc.

The Conn's x Belk locations feature a name brand assortment of all major Conn's product categories, including furniture, home electronics and appliances. The store-within-a-store format range from 10,000 to 25,000 square feet.

The store locations are at 7115 Northlake Mall Drive in Charlotte, 7500 Old Wake Forest Road in Raleigh, and a store each in Charleston, S.C., Knoxville, Tenn., and Ridgeland, Miss.

Additional Conn's x Belk locations are planned to open throughout the summer and early fall, along with an ecommerce option at Belk.com this fall.

Belk has nearly 300 locations in 16 Southeast states, while Conn's HomePlus is a specialty retailer of home goods with more than160 locations in 15. Both have a separate location in Winston-Salem.